JAN. 30

Seller: Julia Levine

Buyer: TSG Asset Holdings LLC

Property: 308 Adams Ranch Road No. 3, Mountain Village

Price: $815,000

Seller: Eliza and Richard Carlisle  

Buyer: Red Street LLC

Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 428, Mountain Village

Price: $385,000

JAN. 31

Seller: Ignatius Living Trust     

Buyer: White Rock Mountain LLC

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 502-8, Mountain Village

Price: $115,000

Seller: Dennis Mitchell and David Royer    

Buyer: Mjrummel Investments LLC

Property: 41923 Highway 145 (vacant), Norwood

Price: $430,000

FEB. 2

Seller: Raymond, Ronnie and Rosalyn Von Drehle

Buyer: James Parker and Lee Anne Pilson

Property: 114 Winterleaf Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $4.25 million

Seller: David Mackown

Buyer: Telluride 453 LLC

Property: 453 West Pacific Ave., Telluride

Price: $3.25 million

FEB. 7

Seller: Pear Tree Colorado LLC

Buyer: Annamarie and Jonathan Lark

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Cabin One, Mountain Village

Price: $3.25 million

Seller: Quadling Trust

Buyer: THS ALMV LLC

Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 411, Mountain Village

Price: $2.575 million