JAN. 30
Seller: Julia Levine
Buyer: TSG Asset Holdings LLC
Property: 308 Adams Ranch Road No. 3, Mountain Village
Price: $815,000
Seller: Eliza and Richard Carlisle
Buyer: Red Street LLC
Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 428, Mountain Village
Price: $385,000
JAN. 31
Seller: Ignatius Living Trust
Buyer: White Rock Mountain LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 502-8, Mountain Village
Price: $115,000
Seller: Dennis Mitchell and David Royer
Buyer: Mjrummel Investments LLC
Property: 41923 Highway 145 (vacant), Norwood
Price: $430,000
FEB. 2
Seller: Raymond, Ronnie and Rosalyn Von Drehle
Buyer: James Parker and Lee Anne Pilson
Property: 114 Winterleaf Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $4.25 million
Seller: David Mackown
Buyer: Telluride 453 LLC
Property: 453 West Pacific Ave., Telluride
Price: $3.25 million
FEB. 7
Seller: Pear Tree Colorado LLC
Buyer: Annamarie and Jonathan Lark
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Cabin One, Mountain Village
Price: $3.25 million
Seller: Quadling Trust
Buyer: THS ALMV LLC
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 411, Mountain Village
Price: $2.575 million
