Wednesday, March 29
1) Last chance to see the movie ‘Creed III’: the film screens at the Nugget Theatre through Thursday at 7 p.m.
2) Mark your calendar: Birds of Play are in concert with Sturtz Thursday in the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 8 p.m.
3) Local artist collective The Fig presents a Spring Comedy Show in Telluride Arts’ HQ gallery tonight. Space is limited; doors open at 6 p.m., and the show is at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
1) Deadline alert: The final day for the Telluride School District's continuing students to register for the 2023-24 school year is Friday, March 31. Sign up online at tellurideschool.org.
2) Claybrook & Tom are in concert tonight in Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery from 5-7 p.m.
3) Live music, part deux: The Telluride Gold Kings perform in the Sheridan’s Historic Bar this evening from 6-8 p.m. And as we mentioned above, Birds of Play perform at the Sheridan Opera House tonight, as well (tickets are at sheridanoperahouse.com).
Friday, March 31
1) KOTO-FM’s annual Spring Street Dance, featuring Shakedown Street, is on West Main Street in downtown Telluride today from 4-8 p.m.
2) For those who prefer a more serene wrap-up to their afternoon, there’s live music at Altezza in the Peaks Resort today (and all weekend, frankly) from 4-7 p.m.
3) Celebrate the end of Ski Season: The Sheridan Opera House hosts $1 Community Night tonight, featuring live music by Joint Point. The music starts at 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
1) Telluride Brewing Company’s wild Goose Chase, an on-mountain scavenger hunt, is today from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Register in the Mountain Village Core from 10-11 a.m. The brewing company hosts a happy hour, a raffle and presents awards from 3-4 p.m.
2) The Metropolitan Opera’s broadcast of ‘Falstaff’ is in the Palm Theatre today at 10:30 a.m. Learn more at telluridepalm.com.
3) Check out the second annual Hanorama Rail Jam at Telluride Terrain Park at 3:30 p.m. It’s at the Base of Lift 4; no signup is required.
Sunday, April 2
1) The annual end-of-season Pond Skim Contest and Closing Day party at Gorrono Ranch is today from 12-2 p.m., featuring music by DJ Wombat. Register to participate in the ‘skim at Gorrono from 10-11 a.m.
2) It's the last day at the Telluride Ski Resort for the 2022-23 season: lifts close promptly at 4 p.m.
3) Speaking of closing, the gondola goes dark for seasonal maintenance tonight at midnight. It reopens May 25 at 6:30 a.m.
Monday, April 3
1) Skiing may be over at Telski, but there’s always cocaine…bear, that is. The film plays the Nugget Theatre nightly this week at 7 p.m.
2) Though the gondola is closed, a shuttle between downtown Telluride and Mountain Village departs approximately every 30 minutes. See a schedule at tinyurl.com/mr2e25kb.
3) Telluride School students are on spring break this week (as if we had to tell them. This announcement is for the rest of you). Classes resume Monday, April 17
Tuesday, April 4
1) Itching to skin up the Telski hill? You’ll have to wait a few more days: Uphill access to the resort resumes this Saturday, April 8.
2) AA meetings never close for off-season: the get-togethers take place seven days a week at Christ Church or via Zoom (if you’d prefer). Al-Anon and NA meetings are also held in Christ Church weekly. Call 970-729-1120 if you’d like a list of meeting times texted to you. Phone 970-728-7270 if you need someone to talk to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.