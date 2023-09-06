When Lone Cone Library’s Beverly Taylor was hired three years ago as the program director, she may not have imagined that her office would be adorned as it is now, with a selection of items ranging from boxes of glow sticks and Fire tablets to soccer goals, microscopes, dominoes, puzzles and games, a skeleton, and new toy cars for the younger kids’ reading area.
“I enjoy everything I do here,” said Taylor. “Landing a job here combined everything I’ve done and everything I’ve wanted to do.”
She’s also happy to jump in and learn whatever it takes to bring a new program or practice to the community.
“I’d never done a star party,” she said, referring to the one attended by at least 100 citizens two years ago. The success led her to add more astronomical delights to the library’s collection.
“I applied for a grant through NASA at My Library,” she said, and from that received telescopes, lighting, funding for food at star events, books, and activity backpacks that include books, star charts and telescopes that patrons can check out.
Last weekend, Taylor helped the library host a community connection night which featured a catered dinner and representatives from area services like the Uncompahgre Medical Center and Bright Futures. She said the attendance was around 75 people.
She’s working on organizing a time for a community conversation gathering where people can engage in Spanish and English conversation.
In larger towns and cities, library programming might be organized by a group of people who each specialize in an age group or aspect, but Taylor does it all.
“It has its advantages. I get to experience everybody in the community, and I get to learn new things,” she said. “For example, I had to learn how to make sugar scrubs and candles so I could teach the craft night class.”
Taylor also runs story time for the young kids, craft nights for adults and families, game days with seniors, and, now that school has started back up, an after-school STEAM program on Tuesday afternoons.
“I had record attendance at the first STEAM session. Almost half of the elementary school — 34 kids, from kindergarten through fifth grade — attended,” she said.
The afternoon’s activities were set up in five centers, one for each element of STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
Taylor said, “I wanted the kids to have a round robin STEAM experience where they could experience each aspect, as an introduction to what we’ll be doing all year.”
Other ongoing events include health and wellness programming, and the Dungeons and Dragons groups that Evan Allen runs for teens and adults.
“The teens are really excited for the new campaign,” he said. They have planned a lunar adventure for this next go-around.
There are a few big events coming up that Taylor is excited for, too. On Oct. 14, an annular eclipse will occur and she has 1,000 eclipse-viewing sunglasses to share between this eclipse and the one coming in April 2024. Plans are in the works for an educational evening prior to the eclipse and for an event on the morning of the eclipse.
Taylor also said that the Christmas cookie event, which began two years ago, will take place again on Noel Night. There is plenty to look forward to.
“I have dubbed myself coordinator of chaos and master of fun,” Taylor said.
Events at the library may be viewed on the library calendar at https://www.loneconelibrary.org/calendar/. The library has extended hours on Tuesdays, when it is open until 7 p.m.
