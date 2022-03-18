Cutline: National Honor Society students Avery Ireland (left) and Francesca Schillaci. (Courtesy photo)
National Honor Society to induct 51 new members this week
Ceremony is Thursday, March 24 in the Palm Theatre
By Amy M. Peters
Planet Contributor
What do entertainer Taylor Swift, former first lady Michelle Obama, and baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr., have in common? They were all members of the National Honor Society (NHS), a community of teen scholars and leaders that celebrated its centennial year last spring. It is estimated that more than a million students around the world participate in NHS activities. A total of 51 new members will join their ranks in Telluride this Thursday, at an induction ceremony for family and friends in the Palm Theatre.
Students in grades 7-12 who qualify for NHS strive to fulfill the local chapter’s mission, “to create enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate a desire to render service, to promote leadership, to develop character, and to encourage good citizenship.”
Students qualify for NHS in middle school during seventh grade with a 3.5 GPA and they (re)-qualify in high school during their sophomore year with a 3.25 GPA. In mid-February, qualified students are invited to fill out an application which includes a personal statement and an accounting of leadership roles and community service activities. In middle school, students should have a minimum of ten hours of service and in high school, a minimum of 15 hours.
Each chapter of the NHS retains a faculty council — locally, there are five teachers on the middle school council and five teachers on the high school council — whose role is to review student applications, scoring them according to the four criteria: Leadership, Scholarship, Service, and Character, and then they vote on membership acceptance.
According to NHS faculty advisor and Telluride high school social studies teacher Tara Pignoli, while students can often be recognized for scholarship, NHS is about more than just academic achievement; it’s about recognizing leaders in the school who set a high standard for other students.
“These students are extra-special because they’re the ones who’ve shown tremendous resilience and grit. They haven’t lost their academic achievement or social and community connections,” she said. “That’s a really positive sign that we have so many young people who are thriving despite the challenges that the world has thrown at them the last two years.”
After a years-long hiatus, the local middle school and high school NHS chapters were re-launched in the Spring of 2020 with grant funding support from the Just for Kids Foundation. When Pignoli became the faculty advisor to both chapters this year, she decided to combine them into a single NHS chapter.
“I really like that, because with the service projects, the middle schoolers are also helping out and that allows for connections to be made between people who are going to be in high school next year with current upper classmen,” said sophomore Avery Ireland, who serves as the NHS service project committee chair this year.
Members attend a mandatory membership meeting every month led by NHS chapter president Francesca Schillaci.
“We follow parliamentary procedure to ensure all members have an equal voice,” explained Pignoli, whose goal is to have the organization be as student-driven and centered as possible. “This year we spent a lot of time discussing expectations for members and what ‘everyday leadership” and ‘everyday service’ look like.”
The 20 new high school NHS members and 31 new middle school members this year add up to a total of 140 local NHS students.
“About two thirds of our high school applicants were accepted,” Pignoli noted. “It’s a pretty stringent process, even though our numbers sound large. It may be easy to qualify with GPA but it’s really hard to demonstrate all four criteria.”
The ceremony for new inductees at the Palm on Thursday begins at 6 p.m.
“Each new member gets a candle, symbolic of unity, which is really cool,” said Ireland. “And they each get a certificate and an NHS pin. When they reach graduation, the seniors get graduation tassels.”
Ireland finds it an honor to be a part of NHS, and enjoys the like-minded camaraderie.
“I’ve really gained a good community with NHS, and it’s motivated me to want to do more service for the community,” she said.
The local chapter of NHS has volunteered for the Telluride Education Foundation to help sell Christmas trees and wreaths and has helped plan the St. Patrick’s Day Dance. Now, its members are assisting the non-profit Neighbors in Need Alliance (NINA) in Durango, to support the Purple Cliffs homeless tent encampment by collecting and delivering needed goods.
“Over the next month, NHS students will collect donations of money as well as items like unused socks, pots and pans, flashlights, and light clothes for spring,” explained Ireland, who is leading the effort. “We’ll have donation boxes set up at the post office, the library, and at the high school and intermediate school.”
“The biggest thing this year specifically, is knowing that what I’m doing is helping people who need help. That’s a good feeling,” she said.
