DEC. 3
Seller: Ament, Lane and Uetz trusts
Buyer: Carmen Warfield
Property: TBD Juniper Drive, Norwood
Price: $18,000
DEC. 6
Seller: Reece Trust
Buyer: Ryan and Penelope Dyer, Nordy Lopez, and Andrey Xavier
Property: Knoll Estates Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $465,000
DEC. 7
Seller: Ward and Heather Priestley
Buyer: Scothorn Ivestments LLC
Property: 50 Pioneer Circle, Norwood
Price: $360,000
Seller: David Mackown
Buyer: Lisa Eckert
Property: 2840 San Juan Vista Road, Placerville
Price: $567,500
Seller: Jamie Ashton
Buyer: Himafield LLC
Property: 240 S. Mahoney Drive No. 26, Telluride
Price: $2.11 million
Seller: Merrill Miller
Buyer: 142 AJ Drive LLC
Property: AJ Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $775,000
Seller: Bethke Trust
Buyer: Ravens Nest Collective LLC
Property: Three Sisters Way (vacant), Telluride
Price: $2.1 million
DEC. 8
Seller: Kaptur Trust
Buyer: Steven and Laurel Cooley
Property: North Gurley Lake Drive (vacant), Norwood
Price: $187,500
Seller: Brian Drake and Cecilee Billett
Buyer: KR-1 Investments LLC
Property: 215 South Spruce St. Unit F, Telluride
Price: $868,150
Seller: Melvin and Melanie Rogers
Buyer: Chef Eliza LLC
Property: 1135 Grand Ave., Norwood
Price: $255,000
Seller: Cary Thomas Trust
Buyer: Nancy Darkis
Property: Lone Cone Street (vacant), Norwood
Price: $40,000
Seller: Cary Thomas Trust
Buyer: Gatubela LLC
Property: Pine Street (vacant), Norwood
Price: $40,000
DEC. 9
Seller: Moms Ventures LLC
Buyer: 67 Josefa LLC
Property: Basque Boulevard (vacant), Telluride
Price: $1.35 million
DEC. 13
Seller: Lee Nalley
Buyer: Jake and Jennifer Newell
Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 421, Telluride
Price: $1.551 million
Seller: Wilcox Trust
Buyer: Dahlcrib LLC
Property: 122 South Oak St. Unit D, Telluride
Price: $1.25 million
Seller: Althoff Trust
Buyer: Michael and Jill Lewis
Property: 2335 County Road X48 and vacant land, Placerville
Price: $1.902 million
Seller: Providence Telluride LLC
Buyer: 17 Trails Edge Lane LLC
Property: 17 Trails Edge Lane, Mountain Village
Price: $6.695 million
Seller: HSW Investments LLC
Buyer: Town of Mountain Village
Property: 1545 Spruce St., Norwood
Price: $880,000
DEC. 14
Seller: Jue Trust
Buyer: Edward and Trudy Moore
Property: 250 East Pacific Ave. No. 2R, Telluride
Price: $5.475 million
DEC. 15
Seller: Bachman Trust
Buyer: Stotlar Trust
Property: 504 East Columbia Ave., Telluride
Price: $4.325 million
Seller: Stotlar Trust
Buyer: James and Emily Poole
Property: 140 High Country Road, Mountain Village
Price: $11.977 million
Seller: Lady Doctor Real Estate Co LLC
Buyer: Emily Hickey
Property: 547 West Pacific Ave. No. B, Telluride
Price: $750,000
Seller: Tigue Property Co LTD
Buyer: Michael and Sarah Ciesla
Property: Cristina’s Way (vacant), Telluride
Price: $795,000
