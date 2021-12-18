DEC. 3

Seller: Ament, Lane and Uetz trusts    

Buyer: Carmen Warfield

Property: TBD Juniper Drive, Norwood

Price: $18,000

DEC. 6

Seller: Reece Trust

Buyer: Ryan and Penelope Dyer, Nordy Lopez, and Andrey Xavier

Property: Knoll Estates Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $465,000

DEC. 7

Seller: Ward and Heather Priestley

Buyer: Scothorn Ivestments LLC

Property: 50 Pioneer Circle, Norwood

Price: $360,000

Seller: David Mackown

Buyer: Lisa Eckert   

Property: 2840 San Juan Vista Road, Placerville

Price: $567,500

Seller: Jamie Ashton

Buyer: Himafield LLC

Property: 240 S. Mahoney Drive No. 26, Telluride

Price: $2.11 million

Seller: Merrill Miller

Buyer: 142 AJ Drive LLC

Property: AJ Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $775,000

Seller: Bethke Trust

Buyer: Ravens Nest Collective LLC

Property: Three Sisters Way (vacant), Telluride

Price: $2.1 million

DEC. 8

Seller: Kaptur Trust

Buyer: Steven and Laurel Cooley

Property: North Gurley Lake Drive (vacant), Norwood

Price: $187,500

Seller: Brian Drake and Cecilee Billett  

Buyer: KR-1 Investments LLC

Property: 215 South Spruce St. Unit F, Telluride

Price: $868,150

Seller: Melvin and Melanie Rogers

Buyer: Chef Eliza LLC

Property: 1135 Grand Ave., Norwood

Price: $255,000

Seller: Cary Thomas Trust

Buyer: Nancy Darkis

Property: Lone Cone Street (vacant), Norwood

Price: $40,000

Seller: Cary Thomas Trust

Buyer: Gatubela LLC

Property: Pine Street (vacant), Norwood

Price: $40,000

DEC. 9

Seller: Moms Ventures LLC

Buyer: 67 Josefa LLC

Property: Basque Boulevard (vacant), Telluride

Price: $1.35 million

DEC. 13

Seller: Lee Nalley

Buyer: Jake and Jennifer Newell   

Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 421, Telluride

Price: $1.551 million

Seller: Wilcox Trust

Buyer: Dahlcrib LLC

Property: 122 South Oak St. Unit D, Telluride

Price: $1.25 million

Seller: Althoff Trust

Buyer: Michael and Jill Lewis

Property: 2335 County Road X48 and vacant land, Placerville

Price: $1.902 million

Seller: Providence Telluride LLC

Buyer: 17 Trails Edge Lane LLC

Property: 17 Trails Edge Lane, Mountain Village

Price: $6.695 million

Seller: HSW Investments LLC

Buyer: Town of Mountain Village

Property: 1545 Spruce St., Norwood

Price: $880,000

DEC. 14

Seller: Jue Trust

Buyer: Edward and Trudy Moore

Property: 250 East Pacific Ave. No. 2R, Telluride

Price: $5.475 million

DEC. 15

Seller: Bachman Trust

Buyer: Stotlar Trust

Property: 504 East Columbia Ave., Telluride

Price: $4.325 million

Seller: Stotlar Trust

Buyer: James and Emily Poole

Property: 140 High Country Road, Mountain Village

Price: $11.977 million

Seller: Lady Doctor Real Estate Co LLC

Buyer: Emily Hickey

Property: 547 West Pacific Ave. No. B, Telluride

Price: $750,000

Seller: Tigue Property Co LTD

Buyer: Michael and Sarah Ciesla

Property: Cristina’s Way (vacant), Telluride

Price: $795,000