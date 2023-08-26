Telluride Mountain School is ‘sharing moments of awe’

As Telluride Mountain School (TMS) students in grades K-12 head back to school this Tuesday, Aug. 29, faculty and administrators hope to build a sense of belonging and boundaries across the TMS community this year with a goal of sharing moments of awe, big and small.
“In moments of awe we transcend ourselves,” explained the head of the school, Andy Shoff. “Awe inspires empathy, understanding, and action.”
Following the ceremonial opening of the school where students, faculty and parents rush into the school building together and gather for the traditional opening meeting, the first days of school will include orientation and community service activities designed to build a sense of belonging and connection.
Recognizing that ninth grade is a turning point in a student’s development, TMS has implemented a new Apex program for ninth graders which focuses on cross-curricular modules, social-emotional learning (SEL), leadership and opportunities for learning beyond the classroom.
“We’re leaning in on ninth grade programming which can often be a lost year for students entering high school,” Shoff said. “You want to set them up at this time for a successful four years in high school. Wilderness First Aid and CPR are now built into core programming so that students are ready to take care of themselves and be of service to others.”
Upper School English and History Teacher Gary Stollar uses the subject of marine biology to illustrate the Apex interdisciplinary module approach to learning.
“I can take a concept approach with students through world history and geography and make it relevant and tangible so that they don’t see history as a bunch of names, states and events,” he said. “I can look at marine biology historically: What are people’s impacts on marine life or on a specific ecosystem? What are the pros and cons and why are humans moving? We migrate, we move for food, and we utilize the environments around us. How do we benefit from and negatively impact marine environments?”
Ninth graders will head to High Camp this week for a two-day retreat to launch the Apex program where they will work on leadership and wellbeing.
Shoff says that while TMS has always maintained SEL programming, the school created a new, fulltime school counselor position and hired licensed marriage and family therapist Clair Eastham to oversee enhanced SEL programming to support the TMS community’s wellbeing.
“K-12 SEL will include full class work, activities, and learning as well as small groups and individual supports,” Eastham said. “I’ll also be supporting teachers and parents.”
Having taught Lower School Spanish at The Girls School of Austin in Texas, Courtney Liebich joins TMS faculty as the new Lower School Spanish teacher.
Haley Wilbanks, who will teach Lower School science and Upper School math, comes to TMS from Virginia, where she taught Integrated Science and worked in admissions at the Christchurch School on the Rappahannock River.
Angela Sprackling, who’s taught middle and high school tech, STEM and computer science classes in the Telluride School District and at Pinhead while serving as an automation and software engineer in a variety of industries, will also teach Upper School math this year at TMS.
Having taken two years off from teaching to focus on her writing, Emily Shoff returns to TMS this fall to resume teaching Upper School Humanities.
After two years of planning, the TMS Montessori playground was upgraded over the summer with new play materials designed for kids ages 3-6 along with new surfacing.
“We chose equipment that’s inspiring, appropriate and progressive yet safe,” Shoff said. “We have a hard surface strider track around the play space where students can learn to ride balance bikes and which is a lot cleaner so that less of the playground comes into the school.”
The last piece of a yearslong $4.5 million capital campaign includes a final push to fundraise for construction of outdoor learning and play spaces on the lower (now black-top) area of campus.
“We created the new parking lot so we could rip out the parking lot that’s in front of the school which we will demo next summer,” Shoff said. “We’re in the final design and permitting stage for this project which will involve re-fashioning the woods area, the area in front of the school, and the hill to make way for new landscaping, play spaces and hard surfacing for outdoor play, gathering and learning.”
This year TMS, along with its accrediting body the Association of Colorado Independent Schools (ACIS) will undergo a self-study, examining all aspects of school programming to determine strengths while identifying areas for continued growth.
Annual outdoor education trips will launch at the end of September and early-October including a mountain bike expedition along the Kokopelli Trail near Fruita for grades 9-12; Grades 7/8 will backpack Grand Gulch in Utah; Grades 5/6 will explore the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve; Grades 3/4 will camp near Dunton; and Grades 1/2 will overnight on campus and explore local mining history.
For more information and to apply to TMS, visit www.telluridemtnschool.org.
