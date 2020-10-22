For historians, attempts to upend the Electoral College are nothing new, with numerous efforts to do away with it dating back as far as the 1960s. The issue has now found its way to Colorado voters this election season — Ballot Issue 113 asks voters to decide whether the President of the United States should be elected by popular vote, rather than by the Electoral College process, in which the 538 members of the Electoral College select a president based on the popular vote of each state. Colorado has nine electoral votes.
Colorado’s ballot issue simply affirms — or denies — SB-42 signed by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, legislation that includes the state in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The compact is currently comprised of 14 states — 15, if 113 passes — and the District of Columbia, which total 196 Electoral College votes. The compact is shy of the 270 votes needed to win the presidency, so efforts are ongoing to bring more states into the compact.
A yes vote will not affect the 2020 presidential race.
“If the agreement goes, because states with enough electoral votes join it in the future, the measure would require Colorado’s presidential voters to vote for the winner of the national popular vote, regardless of which candidate wins the most votes in Colorado,” this year’s Blue Book explains.
For local political activists, doing away with the Electoral College is a positive step toward a more representative vote count for the presidency.
“It’s a move toward a more democratic system,” said Joss Lifton-Zoline of the Progressive Women’s Caucus of the San Juans.
Lifton-Zoline pointed out that efforts to snuff the Electoral College are hardly new, though it hasn’t always been as partisan an issue as it is now. Democrats, stung by the 2000 and 2016 elections in which Democratic presidential candidates Al Gore and Hillary Clinton, captured the popular vote, but were defeated after the Electoral College cast its votes, are supporters of electoral reform.
“This (presidential elections) is the only level we don’t use the popular vote to elect our leaders,” Lifton-Zoline said.
Past attempts to end the system have not always been the hotly partisan issues they’ve become. In 1969, political rivals, Democrat Hubert Humphrey and Republican Richard Nixon, saw eye to eye on backing an end to the Electoral College. Their common enemy? George Wallace, a member of the American Independent Party whose views on segregation were viewed as dangerously divisive. The fear was that he would capture votes from Southern states in the 1968 election, possibly tying the two major party candidates. Under the Constitution, the House of Representatives would then select the president, and the Senate the vice president. Wallace’s strength gave the notion of Electoral College reform momentum.
“I believe the events of 1968 constitute the clearest proof that priority must be accorded to Electoral College reform,” Nixon said in February 1969.
Humphrey, too, weighed in with his support.
“Congress and the states have let this situation continue for too long. The electoral reform issues raised in the recent election must be acted upon,” Humphrey wrote in an op-ed published in the Los Angeles Times in April 1969. “Direct election of the president would give each American citizen an equal vote — a fundamental principle of our democratic process.”
More recently, on the heels of Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in 2016, former California senator Barbara Boxer introduced her proposal to abolish what she called the “outdated, undemocratic system that does not reflect our modern society.”
Her proposal, like Nixon’s, failed.
Local activist, political consultant and former San Miguel County commissioner Joan May is as equally as blunt as Boxer was in her assessment of the institution.
“It’s an antiquated system that never really worked. It’s racist,” May said. “It’s not representative.”
May said the compact among participating states is a solid approach to modernizing how the POTUS is chosen.
“I like the compact. I’m a huge supporter. It’s a really brilliant solution,” she said. “We don’t have to change the Constitution.”
Changing the U.S. Constitution is one argument those opposed to retaining Colorado’s membership in the compact cite. In the Blue Book, the compact “attempts to sidestep the U.S. Constitution and could lead to disruptions in our electoral system.” Opponents also worry that, should the compact be maintained, Coloradans would “risk having the unique regional issues they care about lose out to the interests of a few large cities in a few large states.”
With little support from Colorado Republicans, including Sen. Cory Gardner, reform this time around is decidedly a partisan issue. According to a September report in the Colorado Sun, limited polling shows that just 10 percent of the state’s Republicans views the measure favorably. Make Every Vote Count, an organization that supports the measure, found 34 percent of Republicans support the ballot question, compared to 76 percent of Democrats.
