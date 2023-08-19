A pair of Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reports for criminal mischief and violation of a protection order shed light on the circumstances surrounding a sexual harassment lawsuit filed on Aug. 4 against Planet Bluegrass owner/director Craig Ferguson by a former employee.
The 34-year-old former employee “developed a close, personal, non-romantic friendship” with Ferguson, by her account. Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Planet Bluegrass Annex and Planet Bluegrass Farm are also named in the lawsuit.
As reported in the Daily Planet, the plaintiff is suing Ferguson for what she reports as “persistent, outrageous, and violent sexual harassment,” beginning earlier this year. She said in her lawsuit that he subjected her to “a continuous barrage of unwanted sexual advances and innuendo” and “repeated sexual touching…without her consent,” and she cited at least 30 detailed examples of “unwanted comments” and “touching without consent.”
According to the plaintiff, she reported the harassment internally at Planet Bluegrass on April 13, 2023, but no action was taken until Ferguson fired her on April 24. As part of her employment, she was provided with housing in Ferguson’s family home on the Planet Bluegrass festival grounds in Lyons, Colorado. He was not living there at the time.
When she was still occupying the residence on May 3, Ferguson’s ex-wife and co-owner of Planet Bluegrass, Sally Truitt, requested a welfare check on the plaintiff at 8:46 a.m. Deputy Jeremy Thompson went to the residence, and although the plaintiff answered the door, she declined to speak to him.
Following up on Truitt’s and Ferguson’s concerns, Thompson advised each of them that they’d need to go through the formal eviction procedures, since the plaintiff had a legal right to remain at the residence, and he encouraged them to refrain from going near the home.
Later that afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office responded to an “assault” call from the plaintiff, who reported that while she was on the phone with a friend that morning an unknown object smashed two windows in her bedroom. The object was later identified as a bowling ball. She reported hearing Ferguson’s voice outside and then heard him enter the house, yelling before leaving.
Two deputies went to Planet Bluegrass the same day and identified the broken windows and the bowling ball, which they determined had previously been resting outside the house.
On Friday, May 5, Deputy Thompson took another call from Ferguson. When Thompson asked him what he knew about the damaged windows and if there was anyone on the property who would have caused the damage, Ferguson, according to Thompson’s report, replied, “That was me at 8 in the morning.”
Ferguson told the deputy he’d gone to the house to see the plaintiff. He said he’d seen her in the window and when she ran to the other side of the house, he threw a rock through the window, “trying to get her attention,” adding, “I didn’t want her to feel that she could stay in my house for the next six months without talking to anyone.” Ferguson later said it wasn’t a rock, it was a bowling ball, matching the bowling ball Deputy Kowitz had found beside the window when responding to the assault call earlier in the week.
Deputy Thompson and Sergeant Cody Sears then went to Ferguson’s current residence and served him with a temporary protection order and a Lyons Municipal Summons for the charge of menacing.
Ferguson referred the officers to a witness of the incident. The deputies spoke to the witness after serving Ferguson the protection order and summons. The witness reported he saw Ferguson grab a bowling ball and throw it at the window, and he heard the plaintiff scream from inside the house. He said Ferguson was “angry – he was frustrated and angry.”
The temporary protective order became permanent on May 18 when the Boulder County Court determined Ferguson “constitutes a credible threat to (the plaintiff’s) life and health.”
Less than a month later, the plaintiff came to Telluride to attend the Bluegrass Festival, as reported by the Planet, and ran into Ferguson in the campground about “three tents” away, according to the plaintiff, a close enough distance to violate the protection order calling for no contact of any kind and a requirement to stay at least 100 yards away from the plaintiff and her residence.
The plaintiff claims that upon making eye contact with Ferguson she ran in the opposite direction, took refuge in a friend’s tent, and then heard Ferguson outside the tent and used her phone to record him trying to get festival staff to remove her from the premises.
Five days after the festival ended, the plaintiff and her lawyer filed their complaint in the Boulder County Courts on June 22. Later that day, Deputies Hart and Thompson went to Ferguson’s residence regarding the reported violation of the protection order and talked to him at the front door.
“Craig acknowledged seeing (the plaintiff) at the festival and them noticing each other,” Hart wrote in his report. “When asked how he ended up outside the tent she was in after seeing her run away, at a festival with 12,000 people in attendance, Craig suggested that (the plaintiff) probably ran around and was able to sneak into a tent nearby him without him noticing and record him without him knowing to get him in trouble.”
Hart then informed Ferguson he was under arrest for violating the protective order, citing his ending up in even closer proximity to the plaintiff then when he first acknowledged her presence when he could have left the campground and let his employees deal with her. Ferguson was arrested and booked on one count of “Violating a Protection Order.”
Ferguson is scheduled for an Aug. 25 arraignment in Boulder County Court regarding his arrest for violation of a protection order. Neither Ferguson’s nor the plaintiff’s lawyers responded to requests for comment.
