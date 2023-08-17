Mountain Village announces prices of new Meadowlark units

The units in Meadowlark at Mountain Village, the town’s newest deed-restricted housing development, finally have a price tag after Mountain Village Town Council members approved the initial pricing last week.
Meadowlark, which will be located at Lot 644, a 1.6-acre parcel in the Meadows neighborhood just above Parker Ridge, will comprise 29 for-sale units in four separate buildings.
Town manager Paul Wisor said there were 16 public meetings related to the Meadowlark project.
“I think we’ve done an admirable job of communicating and listening to the public in a variety of contexts to get input on this particular project,” he said.
Unit prices range from a one-bedroom, one-bath for $395,287 to a three-bedroom, three-bath with a garage for $1,025,763.
The Town of Mountain Village invested $4.3 million into the project to buy down the cost of each unit, resulting in a per-square-foot price of $524-$544, which is less than the price of other deed-restricted units in Mountain Village.
Council members considered two different approaches to the project with the town’s $4.3 million contribution: a buy-down that would reduce the initial sale price or an equity investment program that would function as down payment assistance.
“We are trying to fill a gap that is currently existing within our community,” Wisor said.
Ten units will be reserved for essential workers, or any person who conducts essential services within the Telluride R-1 School District, which includes health care, schools, fire and police protection, basic sanitation and maintenance of utilities and any other worker deemed essential to the Mountain Village community by the Mountain Village Housing Authority director.
The project, built in partnership between the Town of Mountain Village and Triumph West Development, was conceived in early 2022.
The name, Meadowlark, was submitted by Nathan Frerichs during a community-wide naming contest in February and selected out of 39 submissions from the community.
The town is currently working to finalize the pre-qualification application and a dedicated website for the housing development that includes detailed unit renderings is expected to be launched within the week.
The town will not be utilizing a traditional lottery system to allocate the units; instead, there will be a points system.
The points system will be based on the following priority: Town of Mountain Village employees, essential workers, those who work within the boundaries of the Town of Mountain Village, those who work within the Telluride R-1 School District and, finally, Mountain Village businesses.
Other approved qualifications for Meadowlark ownership include no income limitations; the unit must be the owner’s principal place of residence, unless rented to qualifying tenants; an owner cannot own another Meadowlark unit; at least one resident/owner of each unit must work an average of 32 hours or more per week at a business with a physical presence within the Telluride R-1 School District boundary; a qualified owner may lease to a qualified tenant so long as the lease is for 13 months or longer; and the Mountain Village Housing Authority will have the first offer to purchase the property upon resale.
Wisor acknowledged the Meadowlark units will not be affordable for everyone.
“There are folks who have indicated, even before they saw pricing, that these particular units are not attainable,” Wisor said. “At the direction of council, we went and spoke to 14 interested purchasers and showed them the pricing and all remain interested in this project.”
The Town of Mountain Village continues to look outside of its boundaries to address the affordable housing crisis.
The town purchased 38 acres in Norwood, which has been rezoned and annexed for housing. In July, the San Miguel County Planning Commission voted in favor of rezoning a 56-acre parcel in Ilium Valley, which the town is under contract to purchase, from forestry/agriculture to community housing.
An addition to the Village Court Apartments (VCA) is also underway, which will add two new buildings and 35 units to the apartment complex.
“It’s true that not every single person is going to be able to afford these (Meadowlark) units,” Wisor said. “But that is why we are pursuing construction of VCA Phase Four. That is why we are looking at lower price point products down in Norwood as well as Ilium, both for rent and for sale.”
