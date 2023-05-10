Chang Chavkin scholars are breaking boundaries

This year’s group of 10 Chang Chavkin scholars, a program under the umbrella of the Telluride Foundation, will receive up to $15,000 per year for four years toward the cost of attending an accredited U.S. college. All 10 students were freshmen in high school when COVID hit and exemplify success, despite pandemic and personal challenges.
“This group of students sought resources, sometimes fiercely, in order to keep learning and growing during a challenging time,” explained program director Valene Baskfield. “They overcame barrier after barrier, year after year, became more resourceful, more in tune with themselves and others, and pushed themselves despite significant, never-seen-before hardships.”
Born to a single teen mother, Montrose High School senior Trinity Huff said she “dedicated her life” to taking care of her six younger siblings. After moving from state to state across the South, she made the difficult but fulfilling decision to move to Montrose two years ago to live with her biological father whom she identified and tracked down on the internet.
“Trinity is breaking a cycle in her family to become someone who’s highly educated, self-sufficient and capable of helping others overcome barriers and heal,” explained Baskfield. “She’s a rock-solid pursuer of believing in herself and her dreams.”
Despite these challenges, Huff feels prepared to attend Reed College in Oregon.
“School was a sanctuary where I could go and write short stories or read books to escape my reality,” explained Huff. “I thrived there.”
Also a senior at Montrose High School, Jennifer Gutierrez-Camacho said she has, from a young age, enjoyed academics and the “validation that comes in succeeding intellectually.” She’s cultivated an interest in engineering, having spent part of her junior year at an environmental engineering internship at the University of Utah. She will attend Colorado State University this fall where she intends to major in mechanical engineering and minor in environmental engineering.
“Jennifer loves to solve problems with technology, build robots and solve tough math equations and has been fearless in signing up for STEM-related AP classes regardless of being one of only a few female students in the class,” noted Baskfield. “She also cares deeply about her Hispanic roots and culture.”
“Succeeding is about making my parents understand that the struggles they went through in this country were all worth it,” Gutierrez-Camacho added. “I feel very proud as a first-generation student. Entering the engineering field as a Hispanic woman looking to increase representation, I couldn’t be more excited.”
Ridgway Secondary School senior Andrea Peralta-Villa, whose family moved from Santa Rosa to Ridgway when she was 10 years old, has struggled to convince her parents to allow her to attend college. Navigating this challenge, along with her mother’s cancer diagnosis, she said at times she has “questioned if (she) even wants to go to college.”
“Andrea is interested in exploring her interests in sociology and criminal justice,” said Baskfield. “She’s incredibly perceptive and would love to understand and solve racial inequality, especially in the criminal justice system.”
Given separation anxiety, Peralta-Villa doesn’t feel entirely prepared to attend the College of Wooster in Ohio to study to become a social worker.
“I know that the scholar’s program will be there for me in the end,” she resolved. “And overall, my parents are very proud of me.”
Montezuma-Cortez High School senior Izabella Balfour will be the first of four siblings to attend college. Balfour said she seized upon a childhood diagnosis of type 1 diabetes as “motivation” to achieve academically. With a desire to remain close to home to study nursing, Balfour will attend Colorado Mesa University.
“Izabella has known she wanted to be a nurse from a young age and has organized her school schedule to prepare her for nursing school since the eighth grade,” said Baskfield. “Izabella is one of those rare individuals who just has it in her bones to help others and is a strong advocate for those in need.”
Montrose High School senior Keyla Luna, who applied to schools across Colorado, will attend Fort Lewis College to study psychology.
“Keyla’s interested in helping children overcome early learning disabilities and challenges with a desire to understand how people can learn about who they are and how the mind works so they can live well,” explained Baskfield. “She’s wise beyond her years, keenly observant, and decides as she goes who she wants to be and who she doesn’t want to be. Keyla is on a mission to be the best version of herself and help others along the way.”
Baskfield said it can be challenging for students to “feel safe in the world” and to “trust that they can take risks and have their needs met despite old traumas.”
“These scholars have a lot to be proud of,” she added. “And they carry, I think, something within them that will serve them well on this college journey ahead.”
Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part series on the Chang Chavkin Scholars Program. The first story ran in Wednesday’s edition of the Telluride Daily Planet and can be found online at telluridenews.com.
