Local students conquer tallest peak in Africa

Brothers Ansel and Louie Bartell successfully fulfilled their mission to reach the summit of the highest free-standing mountain in the world, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, and are settling back into Telluride for the start of the new school year.
Ansel, 14, said they didn’t see anyone else in their age group summit the mountain, which is composed of three volcanic craters, when they reached the peak on July 31 at a height of over 19,000 feet.
Ansel had recently broken his wrist but said he still wanted to complete the climb. He said he believes other youth can reach the summit, too, and said, “It took a lot of energy.”
Louie, who just turned 11 this summer, said he thought most of the other climbers he saw were aged 30 and older on the mountain.
“It was very hard getting up and getting down on the summit day,” Louie said. “It was very hard because my toes — it was very cold.”
And dark. Along with their mom, Sandra, and dad, Lou, the brothers started their summit-day climb at 11 p.m. and reached the top at 7:18 a.m.
During the climb, Louie was nicknamed Simba (like the lion) “due to his raw determination being the youngest person on the mountain,” Sandra said.
Along the way, other mountain climbers encouraged Ansel and Louie to keep going.
“On summit day, Louie was cheered on in the darkness by strange voices from porters and other climbers saying, ‘Go Simba, you can do it!’” Sandra said.
“The whole mountain and its guests were rooting for him; it was extraordinary,” Lou said.
Ansel was given the nickname of Duma, a word for cheetah in Swahili.
Looking ahead to the new school year at Telluride School District, cheetah might also describe Ansel’s athleticism as the ski season gets underway.
“If Kilimanjaro challenged Ansel physically, no one could tell,” Sandra said. “In that vein, Ansel is excited to get back to crosscountry training with his Telluride peers and is looking forward to a strong Nordic ski race season.”
“There is something about running and skiing in nature that makes me feel great,” Ansel said. “I love to go fast in the mountains as it slows everything else down.”
The COVID pandemic isn’t slowing the family down one bit.
“Our family motto is, ‘We can do hard things,’” Sandra said. “After Ansel’s recent health issues and coming out of COVID, it was imperative to provide an avenue for our children to dig deep and know that when their gas tank is empty, that they always have more. I know that this experience showed them on a cellular level how strong mentally and physically they are.”
The climb offered a new perspective on ecology as well; the Bartell family learned about the animal and plant species that live on the mountain.
“There was a massive tree of some sort that grows up and then begins to grow separate limbs, which I believe takes about 25 years to grow one limb each,” Ansel recalled.
The tree is a giant groundsel. Biologists studying the trees have said they are hundreds of years old and the survival rate of new seedlings is less than 1%. Also along the climb, the family passed the Credner Glacier. Scientists predict the glacier’s complete disappearance before 2060 due to the worsening of the climate crisis.
Sandra and Lou said Frank Focus was their lead guide on the climb. Omary Mduly was the assistant guide. Both Focus and Mduly were “phenomenal and committed to seeing the whole family summit together,” Sandra said.
They were introduced to Focus by Telluride teacher Mo Hanna, who reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro about eight years ago. Along with Hanna, Sandra said, the Bartell family gathered new hiking boots, down jackets, rain jackets and backpacks for the guides and their porters.
Ansel said he and Louie wore three layers of clothing while climbing and then it was a two-day climb back down. Despite the weight of the clothing, “It was a good climb,” Ansel said.
Upon reaching the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, “I just got more energetic,” Louie said. He now plans to ski race this year and would like to do more mountain climbing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.