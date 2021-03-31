The American College Application Campaign (ACAC) recently announced that Norwood High School is a recipient of the 2020 School of Excellence Award. Only one high school per state receives the honor each year.
ACAC, a national initiative of ACT's Center for Equity in Learning, works to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree or other higher education credential or degree.
“Your school was selected because of your timely submission of data, your demonstrated commitment to student success and for serving as an exemplary model for Colorado Applies Month,” an award letter to the school stated.
Rick Williams, school guidance counselor, said the recognition meant a lot to the district and the administration. He said helping the first-generation college students figure out the process is very important.
“This is a great award that has recognized our efforts in supporting first generation and low income students in the Norwood School District,” he told The Norwood Post on Monday. “I am very honored to have received this award for our school district. It has always been my passion as the school's guidance counselor to support all students with a pathway and educational opportunities beyond high school. These pathways include college, technical/trade programs, the military and the workforce. For students wanting to attend a four-year or two-year college, money and first generation status should never be a barrier to their dreams.”
Experts say that many students find the college application process stressful, overwhelming or confusing, and don't know how to ask for help.
Representatives from ACAC told Norwood Public Schools that because of high schools like Norwood, students can receive the support they need to break down the steps for applying to college and then be set on a path of success.
Representatives from ACAC added that they knew the last year has been an especially challenging one for students, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stressors it's brought with school closures and more. The letter stated it was grateful to educators like the ones at Norwood Public Schools who innovated and found ways to virtually or safely in-person support students as they navigated the complex application process.
ACAC said the winning schools all played key roles in helping its organization reach the following national achievements, as reported by state campaigns on the 2020 annual survey:
- Nearly 5,300 high schools (almost one quarter of high schools in the U.S.) hosted a College Application Campaign event.
- More than 335,800 seniors submitted at least one college application during events.
- Over half a million college applications were submitted during 2020 College Application Campaign events.
- Additionally, younger students also learned about the college-going process during events hosted by 480 elementary and middle schools or community-based organizations.
ACAC also states that in the U.S., more than 3.66 million students have been served by ACAC, and 5.99 million applications have been submitted since its inception in 2005.
