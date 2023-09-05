Short-term rentals remain hot-button issue

The topic of short-term rentals in Telluride continues to dominate town council work sessions.
Town officials presented their findings from community engagement efforts throughout the month of August to town council members at the latest work session.
Town Manager Scott Robson said the purpose of the presentation was to update council members on “data refinements, some survey input and…refine the conversation down to policy discussions.”
The town previously hired Economic & Planning Systems (EPS) and RRC Associates to conduct a study on short-term rentals ahead of the expiration of a 2021 ballot measure that suspended the release of new short-term rental business licenses and capped the number of licenses for a two-year period.
At the beginning of August, Robson acknowledged some questions could not be answered through “technical data sets” and would require town officials to speak to and survey different demographics.
Lindsey Mills, communication manager for the town, said the latest community engagement efforts included a survey of homeowners on the short-term rental waitlist, a public comment form and short-term rental policy questionnaire.
Mills also recapped the findings from previous stakeholder meetings, which included community members and representatives from the lodging and real-estate industries.
“Some of the issues that were brought up during these stakeholder meetings…were lack of affordable rental housing, impact on free-market costs of resale and community impact of revolving doors for STRs,” Mills said.
Mills said the majority of people in attendance at the stakeholder meetings agreed limiting short-term rentals would not create long-term rentals.
“We had a lot of emphasis on unintended consequences of capping short-term rentals,” she said.
The public comment form was “circulated far and wide,” according to Mills, which included advertisements in the newspaper and on social media.
Forty out of 88 respondents, or 45%, said to do away with the cap on short-term rentals.
54% of respondents agreed they would limit the number of short-term rental licenses held by a single owner.
The town also surveyed 32 people who either received a short-term rental license through the lottery or who are still on the waitlist.
Mills said that while four of those respondents currently have long-term tenants in their waitlisted units, the majority, or 75%, would not consider renting their units long-term.
“Desire for flexibility and personal use was one of the biggest reasons people didn’t want to long-term rent,” Mills said.
Financial considerations and property maintenance were also listed as reasons the homeowners would not considering renting long-term.
Mills said financial incentives, including tax breaks, could encourage some owners to rent long-term, according to the survey.
The short-term rental policy questionnaire, which was open from August 19-21, had the most feedback with 807 responses.
“There’s a pretty wonderful representation of the community,” Mills said of the respondents, who range in age from early 20s to more than 65 years old.
The majority of those respondents are longtime residents of Telluride with 70% being homeowners and 20% being renters.
58% of respondents said the town should consider ways to limit the number of short-term rental licenses held by a single owner. The majority also said they are in favor of short-term rental license caps in residential zones.
Respondents were nearly split in half on whether the town should create an additional regulatory fee to charge short-term rentals annually to address local housing needs.
“At this point, I feel like I have enough information to make a decision that is going to make some people very happy and some people very unhappy,” Councilmember Adrienne Curry said. “That’s the reality of this position, and I’m ready to do that.”
Community members continue to speak passionately about the subject with town council listening to nearly an hour of public comment during the meeting.
“I think the argument that there’s no evidence or data indicating that STRs are affecting or have affected long-term rentals is totally baloney, we just don’t have a way to collect that information,” Town Councilmember Geneva Shaunette said.
Should the town council decide to introduce any new short-term rental policy, an amendment to the Telluride Municipal Code would require two readings of an ordinance and a council-majority vote for adoption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.