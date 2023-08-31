It takes a village: Engaging young readers with books

One of the best ways to teach children how to read is to spend time reading to them, say parents, school staff and businesses working to support and grow early childhood literacy in the Telluride area.
Kelly Treinen is the principal of Telluride Elementary School and used to teach reading. When asked the best way to encourage children to learn to read, Treinen said, “I would say read to them on a daily basis and make it fun. Take them to the library. Having someone else read to them is another big thing.”
Plus, she said, “Model it … say, ‘I have a book, do you have a book?’”
Kara Bagnall teaches pre-kindergarten through second grades and is a reading interventionist at Telluride Elementary School.
“The most important thing parents can do to get their kids engaged in reading books at an early age is reading to your children every night,” Bagnall said. “This is not only a great way to bond, create routine, calm kids down after a long day, but most importantly, reading to your children every night can instill the love of reading.”
Bagnall pointed to studies and research that show reading to children every night or day for 10 to 20 minutes a day “increases language and cognitive development, and so much more,” she said.
Other creative reading strategies she recommends include “asking questions about the pictures or the characters” and “allowing your children the opportunity to read the pictures.”
It can be helpful to allow early readers time to make predictions about what’s going to happen in stories, she said.
“My 3-year-old loves reciting and reading to us, ‘Panda Bear Panda Bear What Do You See,’” she said. “This not only engages them in the stories, it allows opportunity for practice and makes it more fun!”
Jennifer Ball, owner of the Between the Covers Bookstore in Telluride, shared suggestions for parents with early readers in the community. Ball said to look for ways to make learning how to read enjoyable.
“Books that parents enjoy reading are going to be the best experience for both parent and child,” Ball said. “Parents, ask yourself, do you love the illustrations and the story? Does the book make you laugh? Does the book provoke engaging conversations and questions from your child? Do you enjoy the reaction your child has to the book?”
Ball shared titles of the latest new picture books and stories for young readers.
“A great new picture book this year, ‘The Grand Hotel of Feelings’ by Lidia Brankovic, and new wordless book, ‘Bunny & Tree’ by Balint Zsako, provide rich interaction and imagination,” she said.
Parents and relatives who grew up reading familiar stories like “Frog and Toad” by Arnold Lobel should consider picking it up again.
“Classics that you enjoyed when you were young like ‘Corduroy’ by Don Freeman, ‘Blueberries For Sal’ by Robert McCloskey and ‘Frog and Toad’ by Arnold Lobel are often fun for parents to relive,” she said.
Ball said it’s great to have a mix of old and new books at home.
“‘Very Good Hats’ is a great new book this year by Emma Straub and ‘Ancient Night’ by David Alvarez,” Ball said. “One of our favorite board books is ‘Press Here’ by Herve Tullet, engaging the listener in an interactive and silly way.”
Reading engagement is different for babies, who need to hear words every day, and older readers, who can become more interested in stories that help to explain lived experiences and the world around them. The American Library Association placed several books on its 2022 Notable Children’s Books list that can engage readers in books to explore not only what’s happening in the world around them, but what might be happening in their homes. “The Cot in the Living Room” by Hilda Eunice Burgos is about a girl developing empathy for other children asleep in the living room while their parents work night shifts.
Other notable books in 2022 that explore real-world problems and solutions in ways that children can begin to understand include “The Great Stink: How Joseph Bazalgette Solved London's Poop Pollution Problem” by Colleen Paeff and a STEAM-focused picture book called “I Am Smoke” by Henry Herz.
To help spark more interest in reading, it may be a good idea for families to create new spaces in their homes designated for reading and early literacy activities.
Children become engaged early readers when parents provide space for them to pursue their interests, Ball said, such as “having a place and time where books are out and available for the child to choose what they’d like to read.”
Kara Bagnall teaches students in pre-kindergarten through second grade and is a reading interventionist at Telluride Elementary School.
Bagnall suggested parents seek out books with nursery rhymes or rhyming words to “help young children build phonemic awareness skills. Phonemic awareness is the ability to hear and manipulate individual sounds in spoken words. This is a key foundational skill in learning how to read.”
At the elementary school’s library, popular books that “were constantly checked out” by children were “nonfiction animal books and sports books,” Bagnall said. Students have been enjoying books on a range of topics, from “Star Wars” to fairy books.
Gloria Chavira, youth service manager at Wilkinson Public Library, said the library can help to suggest books for various age groups, from babies to preschoolers and elementary school students.
Staff at the libraries in Telluride and Norwood added there is support for digital reading, as well. At the Lone Cone Library in Norwood, program coordinator Beverly Taylor said digital reading is supported in part through a “Growing Readers Together” grant awarded this year.
Taylor said the following about digital reading: “Lone Cone Library offers access to Tumblebooks, Libby and Kanopy for digital tools available online utilizing only a patron library card. Kanopy is great for books turned into short action videos such as ‘You are (not) small’ and ‘Bear Snores On.’ Tumblebooks and Libby are great for kids of all ages with a wide variety of e-books and audiobooks available to use online or for download”
Digital reading can be helpful to children while commuting with their parents in the canyons or when on trips, she said.
“With the digital age here, a caregiver can curl up with a good old-fashioned book and read a story before bed or listen to a favorite story being read aloud by a steady, fun-filled voice from beyond,” Taylor said.
The State of Colorado tests the English language arts skills of children to find out how well they are reading. Colorado has been using the Colorado Measurements of Academic Success (CMAS) test since 2016, according to Jeremy Meyer, director of communications at the Colorado Department of Education (CDE).
The test results for students at the Telluride R-1 School District indicated the “percentage that met or exceeded expectations” in English language arts in grade three decreased overall by 1.6% from 2022 to 2023. But in grade four, the percentage did not change and in grades five and six the percentages increased by 2.7% and 9.4% respectively.
