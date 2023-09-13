Blues & Brews Festival overflowing with world-class musicians

In the beginning was the brew. And it was good.
Though these days “Blues” may come first in the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, it began in 1994 as the Telluride Brewer’s Festival, a one-day event that was all about the “tasting,” with String Cheese Incident performing by virtue of it being a local gig for the one-year-old jamgrass pioneers.
The “Blues” officially came on board in 1997, with inaugural artists like The Funky Meters, John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, and Leon Redbone. And for this year – the 28th festival in 29 years – A-list headliners like Bonnie Raitt, Robert Cray, The Roots and The Revivalists are filling the shoes of bill-toppers from the past that have included Buddy Guy, Joe Cocker, Blues Traveler, The Allman Brothers, Etta James, James Brown, Taj Mahal, Peter Frampton, Govt Mule, Boz Scaggs and John Fogerty, just to scratch the surface.
Telluride Blues & Brews Festival is essentially sold out, with a capacity of 9,000 expected all weekend After nearly three full decades of delivering hops to hop to, festival founder and director Steve Gumble said it’s all on track for a full-throttle weekend.
“My blood pressure is pretty low,” Gumble told the Daily Planet Wednesday. “No curveballs so far.”
Selling out for 10 straight years (excluding 2020’s COVID cancellation) will do wonders for the blood pressure, but keeping to a limited capacity a few thousand fewer than the Telluride Bluegrass Festival boasts has the effect of reducing stress all around.
“As soon as you go over 9,000, we have to put in the gate at the entrance to town,” Gumble said. “It's just kind of a hassle for the community. I feel like we're very comfortable [at 9,000 attendees).”
The sell out is good for those with a long-distance relationship to Blues & Brews. As a result of another sell out, Blues & Brews we’ll be livestreaming once again, offering a free experience for those who couldn’t get a ticket or can’t make it to town. Most of the artists are on board to be streamed, but the festival is still trying to negotiate with Raitt and Cray.
“That's unfortunate, because they're just limiting their exposure to their fans that can't make it,” Gumble said. “It doesn't make sense to me because they're not going to sell less music or anything. They're just spreading the love. I don't quite get the philosophy, but they have their reasons.”
You can find the video livestream at the festival website and KOTO Radio will be streaming audio online for all the acts that allow it.
Visit www.tellurideblues.com to see the livestream and daily schedules for the performances happening Thursday through Sunday.
With over three dozen artists and two dozen breweries participating this weekend on three stages, with blues from breakfast to afterhours gigs and brews at five tasting events highlighted by a special “Scapegoat Blond Ale” exclusively brewed for the Blues & Brews Grand Tasting event with Montrose-grown hops, the namesake components are still front and center. But there’s a lot more to Blues & Brews than simply brews and blues.
Among the samplings of experiences at this year’s festival are the comedy shows, the Blues Challenge contest for new musicians, yoga sessions, bike rides, after hours “Juke Joint” shows and even a 5K race to raise money for Telluride’s adaptive ski program.
“You can go to a concert at Red Rocks, or you can go to a festival and stand in a field for hours on end,” Gumble said of the lowest common denominator of concert experiences he’s trying to avoid. “I want to create an experience. A weekend of multifaceted things. We have mountain bike rides. We have group hikes. We have yoga, we have the 5k race, we have the Blues Challenge – and the winner gets on the stage next year and gets to play on the Durango Blues Train. A music festival, to me, it's an experience not just sitting in a field watching music. We really enjoy creating an experience.”
For Mad-Libbers and Match Game fans, the Planet posed Gumble with a fill-in-the-blank: Sam Bush is to Telluride Bluegrass as _________ is to Telluride Blues & Brews. Gumble didn’t hesitate with his answer.
“Definitely Anders Osborne,” Gumble said. “He’s played at the festival more than any other artists in the history of the festival, and he's a good friend. He always puts on a great show. I met him back in the day when he was playing little clubs in New Orleans. We've grown with him and he's grown with us.”
And as much as Gumble is excited by the lineup of well-known world-class blues artists, he can’t resist an affinity for the second stage, the Blues Stage, where old school reigns.
“It’s the real deal,” Gumble said. “Some of these people live in trailers. We are able to give them exposure and expose our fans to the most traditional form of blues out there. Robert Cray has been around for a long time, but these guys have been around a lot longer than Robert Cray. Gail Caesar or Terry ‘Harmonica’ Bean, it's amazing! Questlove and those guys in The Roots, some of these old-school blues guys are their heroes.”
Count The Roots among those stretching minds on the mainstage when they make their first Telluride appearance on Saturday night.
“We're super excited,” Gumble said about The Roots. “We have the ability to provide the true roots, blues, experience, as well as bring artists in that attract a wider audience. People that are here for the blues may be turned on to something that they would never probably listen to – like The Roots – and be blown away. It's kind of an education that people don't realize they're getting, and I love giving.”
As the last big festival of summer hits high gear, festival goes are ready to be schooled.
