Local businesses are using artificial intelligence

Several businesses in the Telluride area are using artificial intelligence to assist in their day-to-day operations.
Annemarie Jodlowski, marketing director of the Telluride Venture Network and Telluride Foundation, said that representatives of several businesses that have attended the network’s 10-day intensive ‘bootcamps’ use artificial intelligence.
“Modern generative AI has been around for almost a decade but with the release of ChatGPT last year, the world’s attention was captured,” Jodlowski said. “ChatGPT is easy to use, answers questions, and generates texts in seconds. (Art generator) Midjourney can be used similarly to create AI-generated images with just a few words or phrases.”
“Some of Telluride Venture Network’s portfolio companies are already using AI. For example, (local apparel company) Western Rise uses it in their digital advertising,” she said. “Also, a graduate of TVN’s Investment Bootcamp in 2022, InBuild, uses AI to provide an Accounts Payable solution for the construction industry. The technology captures all essential data digitally,” which allows “foremen to approve invoices and the accounting team to pay invoices (while) removing hours of paperwork from the system.”
“For main street businesses, it might take some time to incorporate AI to improve productivity, refine decision-making, and gain efficiencies, but I believe it will happen if it isn’t already,” Jodlowski said.
“IONA Tech, based in Telluride with offices in Lawson Hill, manufactures a wearable device that monitors electrostatic charge buildup for (use) in the electronics industry,” said Daan Stevenson, Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer
“When you feel a shock on the doorknob after walking on carpet in a dry climate, your body is charged up to several thousand volts,” Stevenson said. “Discharges from even a hundred volts, which cannot be felt, can easily damage bare-board electronics.”
“IONA Tech's product, the StatIQ Band, alerts the wearer before such damage can occur, which is of great benefit in aerospace and medical device manufacturing, where electronics damage can't be tolerated.”
“Artificial intelligence use at IONA Tech is limited, but it has been implemented to automate some tasks,” Stevenson added. “Primarily, ChatGPT is being utilized to facilitate software development. At this time, we find it produces a lot of bugs (in) the niche software used in our products. But it provides a good starting point for new development.”
“As the technology improves, we expect it will provide more and more value,” he said. “For now, we see it as a learning resource that makes us better at our jobs as engineers and entrepreneurs, but it is still a long way from replacing any of our roles.”
Apparel company Western Rise, based in Telluride, “makes quality apparel for the modern, one-bag traveler so you can carry less and experience more,” said Will Watters, the company’s co-founder and creative director. “As we’re primarily an online e-commerce company, Western Rise primarily uses AI for SEO research, copywriting, and customer service responses. Personally, I also use Midjourney for text-to-image generation,” to help conceive “upcoming designs and photo shoots.”
He said using AI offers Western Rise “a multi-faceted advantage. In the realm of consumer behavior, AI algorithms can analyze vast sets of data to predict buying patterns, enabling highly targeted and efficient marketing. AI can help optimize our inventory and enhance our performance textiles more rapidly than traditional methods. When it comes to customer experience, AI-powered chatbots and support systems can offer real-time, personalized assistance, drastically reducing response time and increasing customer satisfaction. These innovations align well with our scaling goals, making AI not just an operational enhancer but a strategic asset for growth.”
The company plans to expand its use of AI.
It “could be employed for predictive analytics to forecast sales and inventory needs more accurately,” Watters added. “Moreover, machine learning,” an AI application, “could be applied to your product development phase, helping you innovate in performance textiles by identifying patterns or efficiencies that humans might overlook.”
“We will begin using Midjourney for lookbooks for the spring 2025 season,” Watters said.
