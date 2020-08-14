By press time Friday, the Pine Gulch Fire, which began July 31 following a lightning strike, was burning on 73,381 acres 18 miles north of Grand Junction.
It was 7 percent contained, and had become the fourth-largest wildfire ever recorded in Colorado.
A conflagration of that size puts off a fair bit of smoke (to put it mildly), and indeed, Air Quality Alerts — issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and disseminated by the National Weather Service — stretched across the state, from the Western Slope to the Front Range. The greatest impacts were expected in the Greater Metro area, hundreds of miles from actual flames, where the CDPHE requested that residents “limit driving” of “non-ZEV vehicles” (i.e., those that run on gasoline) along the Front Range Urban Corridor until “at least” 4 p.m. Friday.
The “wildfire smoke transported into the Front Range,” the alerts pointed out, could cause air quality to become unhealthy for sensitive groups; those with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children “should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”
Skies were tinged pink in the Northwest San Juans on Friday, as well, but not from the Pine Gulch burn.
“It looks like you guys are getting smoke from the California wildfires, including the Apple fire” (a blaze outside San Bernadino, California that is expected to be fully contained by Sunday), said Public Information Officer Tracy LeClair of the Pine Gulch Fire Information Team.
“Overall there hasn’t been a lot of smoke down your way so far,” meteorologist Mark Miller agreed. “Maybe a little bit from the Apple fire, but that has been traveling a great distance. The big local fires” — the Pine Gulch, and the Grizzly Creek blaze, a 6,000-acre wildfire outside Glenwood Springs — “are well to the north, and the wind has been pushing easterly, toward Denver. At least for the short term,” Miller added, the trend should continue.
“That being said, a shift in the wind is expected. I would suspect by Sunday, and maybe even early into next week, you may start seeing some of that thicker smoke pushed your way.”
The trouble is, as Miller put it, “once the smoke arrives, it really does take something to get it out” — like, for example, rain.
Yet the big warm just keeps on coming.
“It’s definitely a hot, dry pattern, and it looks like it’s not going to change any time soon,” Miller said. “In fact, it’s kind of getting worse over the next few days. High pressure over the Great Basin will remain parked there, so there’s no hope for substantial rain.”
Chris Smith, an environmental health specialist at San Miguel County, said of wildfire smoke: “Stay indoors when it gets bad. I don’t have asthma, but smoke is a nuisance. It burns your eyes; it hurts your lungs; it smells bad. I’m definitely not going to exercise if it’s smoky. It’s also recommended, if you have the means, to get an indoor air purifier.”
Several websites track wildfire smoke and help to predict where it might travel. Two of the most detailed, according to Tracy LeClair, are the Wildland Fire/Air Quality Tools page produced by the U.S. Forest Service PNW Research Station’s “Pacific Wildland Fire Sciences Laboratory (Google it). A wildfire-smoke “annotated loop,” similar to a satellite image on auto-repeat, can be found at rapidrefresh.noaa.gov (click on HRRR-Smoke on the left side of the page, and follow the prompts to Vertically Integrated Smoke, and from there to Loop).
“Those are great sites,” LeClair said. “I use the NOAA site a lot” to help people better understand how wildfire smoke can travel.
