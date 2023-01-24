Wednesday, Jan. 25
1) Join representatives of local nonprofits for drinks and discussion about climate and the environment in the San Juans at Stronghouse tonight from 5-6:30 p.m.
2) The first performance in a Chamber Music Happy Hour series kicks off from 5-6 p.m. in Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery, with Donavan Dailey on guitar and Danny d’Allesandro on sax. Admission is free.
3) Connect over a shared meal this evening with Telluride Chef Perse Vordorkas, who’ll demonstrate one of her favorite cookbook recipes in the Ah Haa School’s culinary kitchen. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. Learn more at ahhaa.org.
Thursday, Jan. 26
1) Fun for kids of all ages: Telluride Theatre presents a free ‘Books Alive’ performance today at Telluride Elementary School. Show time is 2 p.m.
2) The Telluride Gold Kings play this evening at the Sheridan Historic Bar from 6-8 p.m.
3) Make it a musical double at the Sheridan: Big Richard is in concert at the Sheridan Opera House tonight at 9 p.m. Visit sheridanoperahouse.com for tickets.
Friday, Jan. 27
1) Today’s the final iteration of the Winter Market in Mountain Village for this season. Drop by Conference Center Plaza and shop from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
2) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a rousing game of Dungeons and Dragons for teens at 4 p.m. today in the library’s Telluride Room. New players are welcome!
3) Birds of Play perform in the Sherbino Theater tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
1) Get down: The Wright Opera House hosts a Zumbathon for charity today. The doors open at 2 p.m., and Zumba begins at 2:30 p.m. Learn more at thewrightoperahouse.org.
2) Listen to live music for free this afternoon, and every weekend through the winter season, at Altezza, the Peaks, from 4-7 p.m.
3) Check out a mind-bending illusion show at the Peaks Resort: Mind Blown Telluride is tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
1) There’s a free screening of the documentary ‘Baato,’ about a family in a changing Nepal, today at the Wilkinson Public Library, with n-person appearances by the filmmakers and Karma and Jyamu Bhotia, of the Mount Makalu region, founders of a nonprofit to develop education and promote health awareness. Hot Chai will be offered. The screening is from 2-4 p.m.
2) Listen to live music this afternoon — and every winter weekend — at Altezza, The Peaks, from 4-7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 30
1) There's tech assistance for older adults at the Wilkinson today during ‘Savvy Seniors' (1:30 p.m.). Visit telluridelibrary.org/events for specifics.
2) The library hosts Youth Chess this afternoon (snacks will be provided) in the Magazine Room at 3:30 p.m.
3) A drop-in Adult English class is tonight at Telluride Middle/High School for upper-level students. It’s offered by local nonprofit Bright Futures; phone 970-728-2437 to learn more. Class goes from 6-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
1) The Wilkinson offers a Parent Support Group Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. (kids are welcome as well as parents). Learn more at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) Stop by the Mountain Village Housing Forum today in MV Town Hall: meet housing staff and the developers of Lot 644 and VCA Phrase IV, share feedback on the Norwood and Ilium housing developments, and learn about deed-restricted housing programs. The forum goes from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
3) Mark your calendar: Ayurveda Cooking: Veggie Meals with a Twist, a weekly culinary course instructed by Babsi Glanznig at the Ah Haa School, begins Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Class goes through Feb. 16. Learn more at ahhaa.org.
