DEAR EDITOR:

I am writing a because I would like to publicly commend Telluride Ski Resort, it's employees and colleagues in dealing with a distraught, embarrassed and injured skier.

Some friends and I decided to head to Telluride for a week of skiing. We arrived on Tuesday afternoon to be met by Door 2 Door Ski Rental. Super efficient and reliable company!

We skied approximately 15 runs last week. Peek-a-boo and Boomerang were my favorite!

The next day started off just as good until the third run. Boomerang got me! I went down, tumbled, lost a ski and injured my left wrist.

The ski instructor, who happened to be teaching on Boomerang at the time, was very caring and helped me get my skis back on. I didn't catch her name.

I then skied to the bottom of Mountain Village and was immediately met by Graham of the Telluride Ski Patrol. He whisked me in a van to the Telluride Regional Medical Center, where I was met by Dawn, John and Dr. Hall. Although I was unable to ski for the remaining four days due to a fractured wrist, I so enjoyed riding the Gondola to Allred’s, Black Iron and Tomboy Tavern and spending time in town.

I really appreciate the extra effort that all in Telluride gave to me! You will definitely see me back on Boomerang next year!!! Thank you!

Sara McDonough

Jupiter, Florida 