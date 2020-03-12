DEAR EDITOR:
I am writing a because I would like to publicly commend Telluride Ski Resort, it's employees and colleagues in dealing with a distraught, embarrassed and injured skier.
Some friends and I decided to head to Telluride for a week of skiing. We arrived on Tuesday afternoon to be met by Door 2 Door Ski Rental. Super efficient and reliable company!
We skied approximately 15 runs last week. Peek-a-boo and Boomerang were my favorite!
The next day started off just as good until the third run. Boomerang got me! I went down, tumbled, lost a ski and injured my left wrist.
The ski instructor, who happened to be teaching on Boomerang at the time, was very caring and helped me get my skis back on. I didn't catch her name.
I then skied to the bottom of Mountain Village and was immediately met by Graham of the Telluride Ski Patrol. He whisked me in a van to the Telluride Regional Medical Center, where I was met by Dawn, John and Dr. Hall. Although I was unable to ski for the remaining four days due to a fractured wrist, I so enjoyed riding the Gondola to Allred’s, Black Iron and Tomboy Tavern and spending time in town.
I really appreciate the extra effort that all in Telluride gave to me! You will definitely see me back on Boomerang next year!!! Thank you!
Sara McDonough
Jupiter, Florida
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.