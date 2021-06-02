Norwood High School moved its graduation outdoors last weekend. The decision to take the ceremony out of the gym and off the stage inside the building was a relief to many in the community.
Inside, attendance was limited for families of high school graduates, but Norwood Public Schools has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the last week or so.
A news release went out to families on May 26.
“There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID among children, six of which are within our first and fourth grade population, and one who is younger than school age,” the news release said. “We have also been informed of at least four adults who have tested positive. One adult has children in our school. That makes 11 cases in the last seven days within our school community. We are concerned with the uptick in confirmed COVID cases in the Norwood community.”
Later that day, the district announced an additional reported case.
“We have another positive COVID case in our Norwood family,” the announcement stated. “As a result, we had to send home several students today, and they are required to quarantine.”
The news release said the quarantine affected only those students who ride the West End bus from Bruin Waste to Redvale. Those involved had been contacted. School was slated to be in session as planned for all other students that day.
On May 27, the district made a third announcement.
“We were informed that a member of our Norwood school population tested positive for COVID,” the latest news release said. “As soon as we received the news, we contacted San Miguel County Public Health and began the contact tracing protocol to determine who may have been in contact with the individual, who should quarantine and who is safe to be at school.”
The statement added that the district worked through last Thursday to gather data. As a result, it was determined that the positive case was isolated to one of the district’s bus routes. Due to confidentiality laws, the district cannot go into detail as to how that was determined, or who the positive case is.
“Once close contacts were identified, we began the process of informing the parents of those students about the situation and told them their student had to quarantine and could not return to school,” the news release added. “Only those students who are close contacts are required to quarantine. No other students need to quarantine.”
May 27, the day of the last announcement, was also the last day of the school year for the district.
Representatives from the school said families who were not contacted were not impacted by this case. They said the news releases were simply sent out to the public so everyone could stay abreast of the facts.
Anyone with questions about COVID and risk were asked to contact interim superintendent Ken Lawrence at ken.lawrence@norwoodk12.org.
As result, the high school’s graduation festivities were held on the Norwood High School football field, which allowed for social distancing, no masks, and no limits on the number of family and friends graduating seniors could invite to the event.
Still, the high school had only 12 seniors graduate, and the event could hardly be considered a large gathering or a super-spreader event.
