The National Guard will again conduct COVID-19 tests at the Lawson Hill intercept lot, according to local officials. On Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., “anyone and everyone can get tested” for free, San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper explained following an intergovernmental meeting Monday. Unlike the testing in March, this week's tests are drive-up only.
“San Miguel County Emergency Manager Henry Mitchell has been working closely with regional emergency managers and the state. When Ouray brought in the National Guard to conduct testing in response to its recent uptick in cases, Henry took advantage of the Guard’s proximity,” she said. “It’s great to have more testing capacity, but it does not in any way remove the need to buckle down on the five commitments.”
On Friday, the county public health announced six new positive cases. All of the latest positives are local residents. A 55-year-old female, 49-year-old female, 61-year-old male, 51-year-old male, 43-year-old female and a 31-year-old male are all symptomatic and in isolation, according to a news release. There have been 113 total COVID cases among residents to date, including eight active cases.
For the latest COVID-19 news, see the Wednesday edition of the Daily Planet.
