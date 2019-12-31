The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 8 recently conducted an interesting waste audit of two condos in Telluride and Mountain Village. The Southwest Institute for Resilience and other locals worked with the EPA Office of Research and Development and EPA Region 8 personnel to characterize the waste produced in short-term rental properties during high winter and high summer season.
The Manitou Lodge in Telluride and the Franz Klammer Lodge in Mountain Village, were kind enough to volunteer their properties for the study. All waste from these two properties was sorted into 22 categories, during two peak season periods. A team of eight sorters categorized, by hand, every item that ended up in the trash and recycling dumpsters over two, seven-day spans. Under the guidance of Bill Michaud, Michael Nye and Virginia Till, auditors sorted, weighed and documented everything that was tossed out, down to the shmutz that lived in the bottom of the dumpster. It was high-level dumpster diving.
Of the almost 8,000 pounds of trash characterized, the report concluded that 34 percent of materials eligible for recycling service were instead thrown into the trash. Compostable materials accounted for 41 percent of the total. Of that, 31 percent of the potentially compostable material was food waste and of that, some was green or yard waste. The final report concluded that 75 percent of materials found in the trash had the potential for diversion from landfill.
Phase 2 of the project will involve targeted interventions for specific audiences that the community identifies (e.g., condo renters, housekeepers) towards increased diversion of materials and a follow-up characterization following intervention/education this spring. It’s hoped that the pilot interventions will be evaluated and shared with others to affect change throughout our region.
According to Kim Wheels of EcoAction Partners, findings of the 2018 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory reflected that food waste accounts for 5 percent of carbon emissions in San Miguel County. According to the EPA decomposing food in the landfill creates methane and carbon dioxide. Methane is a greenhouse gas, which is 25 times more dangerous in the atmosphere than CO2. Not to mention, the carbon savings that would be gained by not having to truck garbage and recycling as far as 60 miles away.
Although it has been discussed for some time, a program for local composting has never quite been realized in Telluride nor as a part of Telski operations.
Megan Ossola, the owner and operator of the Butcher and the Baker, a local restaurant café, has taken the issue into her own hands and was granted money from town’s Green Grant program to purchase a bear-proof trailer to toss the café’s food waste. Staff then hauls the material to compost and amend soils on Ossola’s farm in Montrose where she grows produce for the café. With one full load a week she estimates a savings of 112 metric tons of CO2 and nearly 160 cubic yards of landfill waste avoided per year. Other restaurants have been invited to use this private trailer and delivery system to ensure their food waste is going to a good cause.
Additionally, a very successful pilot project has been running in the Ophir community using in-vessel composters for residential kitchen waste. The composting program was implemented in April 2018 by the Ophir Self Reliance Committee in an effort to reduce residential waste and CO2 emissions. After receiving a State of Colorado Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity (RREO) mini-grant, the town bought two Earth Cube composting units that are housed in the town’s trash building.
In the first six months alone, 3,000 pounds of food and waste were diverted from the landfill and have offset approximately three metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents.
Planet Bluegrass has been committed to hosting a zero-waste sustainable festivations and has achieved an average waste diversion rate of at least 60 percent across all their festivals. Even though it is not yet an established municipal program in Telluride, the Bluegrass Festival has figured out a way, since 2003, to assure all festival food waste and compostable cutlery and plates get transported to a place where they can eventually turn back into the soil at the closest Western Slope compost facility. They have put financial and volunteer resources into this massive and very successful effort.
Soon, there will be a Type 3 composting facility near Olathe ready to accept green waste (landscape waste). Owned by the Mautz Brothers' 3XM, LLC, and with an RREO grant in hand, the brothers will expand waste diversion capabilities on the Western Slope by composting green waste at their facility.
Though challenging it is not impossible to start a composting facility in a ski town with freezing temperatures, bears and high real estate prices. A very small amount of designated space is needed to do so, and ski areas all over the west have started a composting practice already.
The time is ripe for Telluride to get on board.
If you are interested in the EPA results or in helping your neighborhood or community move forward on composting, please contact Joanna Kanow at CarbonNeutralCoalition@gmail.com
