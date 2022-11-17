DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Keaton Zafian, and this year I am a senior at Telluride High School. This semester I began a mentorship class. I chose Tara Carter, the ceramics director at the Ah Haa School of Art, to be my mentor.
My growing passion for ceramics began when I took a ceramic class at Telluride High School my junior year. Over this past summer, I decided I would continue that passion and take some classes at Ah Haa. This was where I was introduced to Tara; the awesome and kind person who was joyfully greeting everyone at the front before the class started. I had a great time in the class, and if there wasn't a long waitlist for it, I would have tried to apply for a studio spot there. Instead, in August, when school started, I thought an artistic mentorship would be perfect, and so I asked Tara if she would be my mentor. I couldn't have gotten luckier. My mentorship with her has been amazing. I am now exploring my ceramic knowledge and capabilities way beyond what I imagined. Tara is in charge of the ceramics studio at Ah Haa, and everytime I go, I continue to learn more. With Tara’s guidance, I have gained knowledge about different types of clays and glazes, loading the kilns, different techniques for building a variety of creations, and many more things. My absolute favorite thing about my mentorship has been that I am allowed to go to the studio, whenever I choose, to pursue my ceramic abilities and create as much pottery as I can. It is as if I have received a studio spot through my mentorship, which is amazing, and I feel extremely lucky to have been given such a privilege. Plus, I now have plenty of Christmas presents to give out to my friends and family!
Tara is an amazing, creative, and kind person, and I am so lucky to have been privileged to be mentored by her. This mentorship has sparked a passion that I hope to utilize for many years to come!
Keaton Zafian
Telluride High School
