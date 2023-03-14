Mountain Village Town Council is scheduled to consider a resolution to deny the pending application a Major Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment to the existing Lot 109R PUD during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.
The agenda item is a follow-up after council members voted 6-1 Jan. 19 to direct staff to draft a resolution of denial after that citing that the project is more appropriate for a new PUD application process versus a PUD amendment process. Council member Patrick Berry was the lone dissenting vote.
The consideration of the proposed resolution is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. Thursday with a presentation from the applicants.
“Town staff has been working with the applicant on this project since 2021, and the applicant has requested time to further discuss their proposed amendments to the PUD as it relates to both variation requests and public benefits as well as to clarify issues raised at the last hearing,” Mountain Village Community Development Director Amy Ward said in a town news release this week. “Given all of the time and resources that have gone into the process thus far, The Town determined it’s only appropriate to give them some additional time to speak before the Resolution for Denial is considered.”
The project applicant is Tiara Telluride LLC, which owns the Mountain Village Hotel site, located where the North Village Center Parking lot currently sits. The 109R PUD (also known as Mountain Village Hotel PUD) was first approved in 2010 and has received three PUD amendments that extended its vesting period, which is now set to expire in September 2023.
The luxury hotel brand Six Senses has provided a letter of intent to operate the proposed hotel. The project proposes 50 hotbeds, 20 condominiums, 31 lodge units, 18 employee dorms, two employee apartments, restaurants, conference space, hotel amenity spaces and improvements to Village Center plazas.
Vault Home Collection, the developer of the proposed Six Senses hotel project, is also seeking community input during the meeting, according to a recent company news release.
“We think we have an amazing product and when you get into the details of what we’ve done, we feel that we’ve been very deliberate,” said Matthew Shear, president of Vault Home Collection. “We own the site, and we’re committed and focused on a great community initiative.”
If the project receives approval, Six Senses — a luxury, sustainable and wellness hotel — is slated to open in the winter of 2026. According to a press release, the hotel will also feature emergency access, a heated pedestrian walkway from Sea Forever Village to Village Center, a new trash facility, circulation heated driveway/bus turnaround, heated sidewalks and access stairs from the sidewalk to plaza areas. There are also plans for 22 subterranean public parking spaces.
“The hotel brand and developers understand that one of the most significant issues locals face is the lack of housing and transportation to work; this is why Six Senses dedicated 14,000 square feet to employee housing and host facilities,” Shear said. “The development will house 56 employees, and we will also have a positive onsite workforce that will support the community by offering them different jobs and positions.”
Six Senses would be a Solar and LEED-certified building with the highest global standards of green construction and daily operation, supported on KOTO by SMPA board member Rube Felicelli, according to the developer’s release.
“Giving back to the community is a top priority for the luxurious hotel, which is why we will donate a percentage of gross revenue annually to charities focusing on sustainability,” Shear added.
According to the news release, the company will also be committing to the Six Senses’ largest initiative of the ban on single-use plastic.
“The whole property will be plastic-free. By doing this we all will be a part of a positive climate change and reduce our carbon footprint,” Shear explained.
To view the application material, visit the town’s current planning webpage at townofmountainvillage.com/current-planning. Written public comments on the proposal may be addressed to Town Council and sent to council@mtnvillage.org.
The public is invited to attend all hearings meetings virtually or in person. Meeting info and Zoom log-in information is posted on the town’s website as well.
