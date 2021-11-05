Griffin House “spikes his pop/rock songwriting with a dose of rootsy, atmospheric Americana,” AllMusic.com says of the Nashville musician who plays the Sherbino Theater Thursday night. House returns to a historic theater that has altered its admissions policy — and its seating arrangements — several times over the past year, as so many venues have done.
Last time he was in Ridgway, the musician played twice in one night, in compliance with a policy the Sherb had implemented to keep patrons socially distanced, and thus safer, and still allow the show (which turned into ‘shows’) to go on.
That was then: before vaccines for COVID-19 became available.
This is now: an increasing number of venues, both nationally and locally, today require proof of vaccination for admission. An alternative is to proffer the results of a negative COVID-19 test, administered shortly before the event.
The Telluride Film Festival imposed both those entrance-requirements over Labor Day weekend (and the SHOW did indeed go on). The Sheridan Opera House, and the Telluride Transfer Warehouse, require the same.
This week, the Sherbino Theater joined them.
“We’re concerned about the rising number of Covid cases locally, to say the least,” the Sherb’s programs director, Tricia Oakland, explained. Montrose County, just down the road from Ridgway, “has now surpassed Mesa County when it comes to infection rates. The board started talking about what the best way forward might be.”
They also did some research, taking into consideration, among other things, how Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), the major concert and sports presenter, was handling admission policies.
“They book Denver’s biggest venues,” Oakland said. “We figured the big corporations have put a lot of due diligence into this. We also looked around us: What is Telluride doing? They’re our neighbors. What are people already getting used to” when it comes to admissions?
On Monday, the Sherbino announced a new policy requiring proof of vaccination. By Friday morning, they’d revised it further, clarifying specifically which kind of negative tests would be acceptable in lieu of vaccination, and why (visit sherbino.org to learn more).
“We’re trying to be as inclusive as possible,” Oakland stressed. “There are people like my parents, and their friends — people in their 70s — who live in Ridgway and say, ‘I’m not going out right now. It’s not worth the risk. I’m fine with that.’”
For these former, and hopefully future, patrons of the Sherbino, whose mission is to supply arts and cultural programming for the entire community, the theater hopes to offer an increasing number of streamed concerts, and taped events. Other people want to see programming right now.
“There are those like me, who are younger, and their risks from severe Covid aren’t as high,” Oakland said. “They may want to go watch a movie or attend a concert at the end of the day.”
Indeed, they may want to see the new release from ski filmmakers Teton Gravity Research, which is scheduled for Tuesday at the Sherbino Theater. Or the latest from Warren Miller, which plays the following week: such pre-winter screenings are beloved annual rituals in mountain towns.
Or see Griffin House live. By the way, he’s cool about the new policy (and also, likely, happy that he only has to play one show instead of two the same night).
“Griffin is vaccinated,” Oakland said. “He was willing to go along with whatever we felt was right for our area. He fully respects that we’re putting these changes in place. I’m excited to have him back in a true theater performance.”
Looking back, “We had a wonderful concert recently with the Stillhouse Junkies, and a great dance party for Halloween,” she added. “But as we go forward through the end of this year, the remainder of our events will be seated shows, which will offer people more ability to keep their masks on. We’ll take a break in December. When we open our doors in January, we’ll follow the metrics. We’re trying to keep ourselves safe, and fulfill our mission, which is providing entertainment to the community.”
Already, Oakland said, “We’ve received some feedback about our new admissions policy along the lines of ‘Amen! Hallelujah!’”
“I am thrilled about the Sherb’s new vaccination requirement!” a Log Hill resident emailed this reporter on Friday. “I plan to attend the ski movie Tuesday, feeling much better about it than I would otherwise!”
For a complete list of events, visit sherbino.org.
