For the numerous businesses that take orders for groceries from surrounding farms and ranches to customers in Telluride, finding a place to park and distribute orders has been difficult. It cannot take place on town property without a permit, and town’s nine vending permits have historically been snatched up each year.
Vendors such as South’s Market (the weekly Costco delivery service owned by John Livermore) and Vicki Renda’s Vicki’s Fresh Food Movement have relied on the generosity of private landowners or businesses to be able to distribute orders in a location convenient to Telluriders. Livermore can often be spotted on Wednesdays in the for-now vacant lot adjacent to the post office on South Pine Street, while until recently, Renda has been distributing from the little patio in front of Ghost Town on Colorado Avenue. But when Renda parked her truck in the center lane to distribute — she was working to comply with public health orders that strongly encourage social distancing, something that was difficult on Ghost Town’s small patch of painted concrete — the town took notice. In a letter to members of the town’s vending subcommittee — DeLanie Young, Jessie Rae Arguelles and Charles Dalton — Renda wrote of her plight, should she no longer be allowed to distribute her orders in town.”
“This would push me into not having a location for my existing 70 or so weekly pickups for pre-ordered and pre-paid groceries,” Renda wrote. “This will ruin my business. Telluride is my largest market. Selling in Ridgway, Ophir, Rico and San Bernardo combined are less than half of what I do in Telluride.”
At Tuesday’s special Town Council meeting following a vending subcommittee meeting Monday, rather than taking punitive action, council instead sought — and found — a way to accommodate these services many rely on to stock the pantry. In a discussion led by town clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh, council settled on designating the bus turn-around on South Mahoney Drive as the ideal spot for Vicki’s, South’s Market and others to distribute their wares.
While the pocket park on North Spruce Street has long been a sunny, centrally located spot ideal for the farm stands that spring up there every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday through October, no one on council wanted to consider allowing another permitted day of vending on that well-used scrap of land. In the staff memo from the Telluride Parks & Recreation Department, which conducts maintenance and upkeep on all town-owned parks, an additional day of concentrated use would prove deleterious to the park’s appearance and ability to recover. Additionally, parks and rec staff noted a recent uptick in park use by the public.
“During COVID times, pocket parks are experiencing increased informal usage,” the memo stated.
And as part of an onslaught of letters from the public, mostly urging those on council to find a place for Vicki’s to continue to do business, council received letters from each of the three current farm stand vendors, who asked council to not add another vendor permit for that space.
Of the three new locations considered for services like Vicki’s, the South Mahoney Drive location was deemed ideal for its accessibility, room for both vendor vehicles and customers to park.
And, said council member Geneva Shaunette, “it’ll be taking that action away from the town core.”
The South Spruce pocket park and the Carhenge parking lot were also considered but rejected.
When council meets June 2 via Zoom, they will consider a resolution drafted by staff based on several directions from council, including issuance of four permits after an application process, using the South Mahoney Drive location Monday-Thursday, and establishing hours of operation for each of those four days.
For more information and to view the council material on vending, go to telluride-co.gov.
