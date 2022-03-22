Wednesday, March 22
1) Build a cardboard sled from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday in the Transfer Warehouse, and race it Saturday at the One to One Cardboard Sled Derby on NASTAR Hill. Please bring your own supplies to the construction session. Phone 970-728-0885 for more information.
2) Telluride Burlesque presents ‘Cheap Thrills’ at 8 p.m. tonight and Thursday in the Sheridan Opera House. Visit telluridetheatre.org to purchase tickets.
3) Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene are in concert at Club Red Wednesday in Mountain Village. The music starts at 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
1) The Telluride Historical Museum offers one of its final guided walking tours of the winter season Thursday at 1 p.m. Meet at the museum if you’d like to come along.
2) Snow season will soon be ending, which means river season (and fly fishing) is just around the corner! Come learn to tie your own flies at the Wilkinson Public Library Thursday from 5-7 p.m. All materials will be provided. Register at telluridelibrary.org/events.
3) Restless kiddos can stretch out and enjoy a good romp at Littles On the Move, a session for youngsters and caregivers Thursday at the library at 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 25
1) The Transfer Warehouse will host three apres-ski sessions this weekend (Fri.-Sun.) at 3 p.m., featuring live music and warming beverages. There’s no admission charge.
2) Telluride Burlesque presents ‘Welcome to the Las Vegas Strip’ at the Sheridan Opera House Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Visit telluridetheatre.org for tickets.
3) Mind Blown Telluride, entertainment from illusionist Ty Gallenbeck, is at the Peaks Resort tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
1) Watch hand-made cardboard sleds compete for a good cause Saturday at the One to One Cardboard Sled Derby on the NASTAR Hill. The action starts at 10:30 a.m. Visit OnetoOneTelluride.org to learn more.
2) The Palm Theatre presents a streamed broadcast of Verdi’s ‘Don Carlos’ Saturday. The Metropolitan Opera performance begins at 10 a.m.
3) Tonight’s your last chance to catch ‘Welcome to the Vegas Strip,’ the cheeky Telluride Burlesque performance at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 27
1) The Valley Symphony Orchestra performs a program titled ‘Flashback to the 70s’ at the Montrose Pavilion today at 3 p.m. Learn more at valleysymphony.org.
2) The Infamous Stringdusters are in concert at the Sheridan Opera House tonight, in their first performance of a two-evening gig. The music starts at 8 p.m.
3) Watch the annual Academy Awards ceremony Sunday on the big screen at Ouray’s Wright Opera House, or, for that matter, on the small screen at home. The show starts is 6 p.m. Mountain Time.
Monday, March 28
1) If you missed the The Infamous Stringdusters live at the Sheridan Opera House Sunday, tonight offers one last chance to see them in the same venue (and again at 8 p.m.).
2) The Listening Club, a monthly discussion of a seminal album led by a passionate musical aficionado, is at the Telluride Music Company tonight at 6 p.m. There’ll be free pizza and a raffled, vinyl copy of tonight’s LP, as well. Register at telluridelibrary.org.
3) ‘The Batman’ is enjoying a two-week run at the Nugget Theatre this week and next. The curtain rises at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
1) Compete in a fun Pub Quiz, sponsored by the Ah Haa School and the Telluride Historical Museum, at the Stronghouse Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
2) The Wilkinson Public Library offers a tantalizingly titled Succulent Crafts class tomorrow (Wednesday) from 5:30-7 p.m. Learn more at telluridelibrary.org/events.
3) Smart start: Have a caffeinated beverage with Mountain Village’s Town Manager tomorrow morning at the Telluride Coffee Company, beginning at 11 a.m.
