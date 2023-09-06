By Jill Brooke
Planet Contributor
Traveling to Telluride from Helsinki with 13 boxes of hand-crafted instruments, the musical group, Cleaning Women, made their first trip to America. Guest Director and Silver Medallion recipient, Alice Rohrwacher, joked about the herculean task involved in getting to Telluride — akin to traveling to another universe — in her introduction to the band. Indeed, listening to the trio perform the score to the silent 1929 Georgia film, “My Grandmother,” in the Galaxy Theater was a bit like being in another world, given that the high school auditorium is transformed into an astronomical wonder. The Galaxy was the perfect setting for the Cleaning Women’s otherworldly music.
Julie Huntsinger, the curators, hardworking staff and technicians, and over 500 volunteers, are to be congratulated.
This year’s Telluride Film Festival (TFF) was clearly a labor of love and a festival worth traveling half the world to reach. Not only was it a stellar program with a vast array of cinematic treasures, but the tributes brought incredible filmmakers to Telluride (it was a brilliant idea to have six guest directors). The focus was squarely on the filmmakers, who happily stepped into the spotlight.
The spirits of TFF’s founders could be felt everywhere this weekend. In addition to artist JR’s installation of Agnés Varda’s visage hovering above main street, it was as if the bon vivant energy and enthusiasm of founders Tom Luddy and Bill Pence were also peering down and blessing the festival. There was a palpable feeling of joy in every venue as staff and crews worked to honor the memories of the founders by bringing their own enthusiasms and passions to Telluride.
Even with the added day of festival screenings this year, there wasn’t enough time or access to all the films we wanted to see. There were people racing from the gondola or grabbing coffee as they power walked down to the Palm, trying and failing, to take in all the films they were excited about. I overheard one filmmaker describing it as “Film Jenga” — you find one film you want to see and hope it doesn’t make you miss another film you’re hoping to get into. Fortunately for those staying extra days and for local film enthusiasts, there are the post-festival screenings at The Nugget that run through Sunday, September 10.
As you wait in line or ride the gondola, the question you always hear is, “What was your favorite film?”
This year, the better question may have been: What was your favorite experience? The most memorable times often happen before or after a screening.
For example, when you find yourself seated between someone who works on music scores and a filmmaker with a film that is screening at the festival, and then you hand them both napkins as you all quietly shed tears. Or the joy of marching in the parade of town musicians led by Jon Batiste.
My favorite comedy was the delightful, laugh-out-loud funny, “The Falling Star” by the Belgian artists/clowns, Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel (“The Fairy” and “Lost in Paris”).
The film that I found the most transcendent (moving me to tears of joy and sorrow) was Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days.”
In a year of surprising films, one of the most bonkers and most fun was “Poor Things” (Yorgos Lanthimos), with beautiful, candy-colored dieselpunk vehicles floating across the big screen and an outstanding performance by Emma Stone. One of my favorite stories was that of the Italian girl charmed by American film stars and transported (literally and figuratively) in “Finally Dawn” (Saverio Costanzo), a tale of Cinecittá studios in the 1950s.
For the next five days, there’ll be two screenings a night at The Nugget.
While I haven’t seen all the films featured, I can highly recommend the quietly moving “Daddio,” which plays on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
There’s a powerful Holocaust film that’s not to be missed on Thursday at 8:15 p.m., “The Zone of Interest,” with incredible production design and talent that make it feel like a documentary of that harrowing time. Another film starring the great German actress, Sandra Huller, is “Anatomy of a Fall,” on Saturday at 8 p.m.
I was incredibly moved by “All of Us Strangers,” and I wish I was still in town to see “The Monk and the Gun,” which screens on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Telluride Film Festival is always a labor of love. It was a real treat this year. Here’s to enjoying the last few days of phenomenal programming, brought to you by the hardworking staff of the 50th TFF.
