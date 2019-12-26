Across the Northern Hemisphere, humans recently celebrated the Winter Solstice — an end to the darkest days of the year, and a return of the light.
But in Ridgway, the sentiment seems to be: bring on the night! Or, at least, bring on inky-black skies once night arrives.
Ridgway is not alone: All over Colorado, communities are racing to achieve ‘Dark Sky’ certification. The Town of Norwood recently achieved the coveted title, as have the neighboring towns of Westcliffe and Silver Cliff in the Wet Mountain Valley. Paonia is reportedly pursuing Dark Skies status. So is Crestone, and even Estes Park, which is close to the urban glow of (but shielded by mountains from) the neighboring Front Range.
In September, Ridgway Town Council adopted an ordinance to make that town the state’s newest Dark Sky Community, meaning that its night skies and outdoor lighting are in compliance with standards set by the International Dark Sky Association. Val Szwarc, a member of the Ridgway-Ouray Community Council (which has been leading the local initiative) recently provided the town with an update.
In essence, Szwarc said, “we’re still in the process” of compiling the 50-page document that explains (in precise detail) “how we are meeting all of the IDA’s requirements” for certification.
“The first date for IDA submission in 2020 is Feb. 24,” Szwarc said. “We’re targeting that date. Before we submit the proposal, in late January or February, we’ll have Ridgway Town Council and its staff review it. We expect to hear comments or approval one to two months later. Maybe in April.”
Just like the universe itself, the effort to promote night skies in Ridgway is expanding. According to Szwarc, the board of Top of the Pines, the much loved, recently refurbished recreation area above town, has recently expressed interest in applying for certification as a Dark Sky Sanctuary. It struck him as a fine idea.
“It’s a 175-acre property with only two lights on one building,” he said. “It’s just five miles out of town, but you can’t see any of the lights from ranches or private homes while you’re up there.”
Communities are racing to become Dark Sky status because of “astro-tourism,” a burgeoning travel movement that guides people who live in communities where they can’t see the Milky Way to places where they’re pretty much guaranteed (by the IDA) to be able to view millions of stars every night.
“When astrotourism takes off” in this region, “people will come to stay in Ridgway, where they can still see the Milky Way,” Szwarc observed, “but they’ll go up to Top of the Pines to see the reallypristine skies. The sky opens up there” to offer “an unobstructed view” of the whole canopy. “Wow!”
The local Dark Skies Committee welcomes anyone interested in learning more about this initiative or volunteering (to get on a mailing list with regular updates, email vsszwarc@yahoo.com). Over the next couple of months, the Black Canyon Astronomical Society will offer a free screening of “Saving the Dark,” a documentary about efforts to conserve starry skies in Southern California. And on New Year’s Eve, local Dark Sky advocates will offer an update about goings-on in Southwest Colorado on the radio: tune in to KVNF Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., on Jan. 4 at 10 a.m., or anytime thereafter, when the program will be archived.
Local skywatchers are an intrepid bunch, not only when it comes to getting Dark Sky certification.
“As long as it’s above about 5 degrees Fahenheit, people are out there at night with their binoculars,” Szwarc said. Right now, professional astronomers are abuzz about a potentially cataclysmic event: the explosion of the red giant Betelgeuse in a supernova.
“It’s the dimmest it’s been in about a century,” a possibly ominous sign when it comes to the star’s longevity, Szwarc said. “Betelgeuse is just 600 light years away from Earth.” If it does go supernova, “It will be as bright as the full moon.”
Stay tuned.
