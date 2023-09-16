Thirty years of supporting teachers, students and community

With a mission to raise money for investment in the Telluride R-1 School District, the Telluride Education Foundation (TEF) marks its 30th anniversary this coming weekend with the annual Fall Festival and a slew of homecoming events.
The Fall Festival — also 30 years strong — takes place next to Judy Long Field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, featuring a variety of games and a smorgasbord of food offerings including coffee, seltzer waters, fruit, muffins, Brown Dog Pizza, homemade chili, cotton candy and snacks.
Games include corn hole, spike ball, bubble balls, cross net volleyball, a photo booth, pumpkin decorating and a fall harvest apple press where everyone can learn to make and taste fresh apple juice.
“We have a new morning event called Family Fit Challenge, a partner CrossFit competition,” said Dawn Davis, who, along with Alyssa Saunders, are co-chairs of this year’s event. “An adult partnered with a child, or two children over 11 can compete as a team. Robin Jones from Telluride CrossFit will be running it and we have prizes for the top two teams.”
Registration for this event begins at 9 a.m. and the cost is $20 per couple which includes one Fall Festival raffle ticket.
“Our Fall Festival raffle is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” noted Lisa Vila Fischetti, who, along with Marianne Minnehan, are co-presidents of the TEF board.
The grand raffle prize is a season ski pass valued at $2,650 donated by Chad Horning.
“We really wanted to stock our raffle with prizes that our parent/teacher community would be excited to win and would be useful in their daily lives,” Davis said.
Local restaurant gift cards from Brown Dog, West End Bistro, Smugglers, Oak, The Butcher & The Baker and Steamies Burger Bar are in addition to gift cards from Practice Yoga Studio, Telluride Chiropractic and Tim’s Trauma. There are also raffle prizes from Eco Cleaners, The Toggery, Ajax Cleaning, Pinhead, Between the Covers Bookstore and Timberline/Ace Hardware.
The raffle will take place at 1 p.m. and you don’t need to be present to win. To purchase raffle tickets, visit tellurideeducation.org/raffle.
In the days leading up to the Fall Festival, Telluride High School (THS) students will participate in spirit week.
On Friday, Sept. 22, THS student council members will cook and sell hotdogs during the boys varsity soccer game which starts at 4 p.m. against Crested Butte (CB), followed by boys JV soccer.
The girls JV volleyball game against CB also begins at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity volleyball game.
Homecoming court festivities take place at 7 p.m. in the THS gym.
On Saturday, Sept. 23, girls varsity volleyball faces Ignacio at 11a.m. while boys varsity soccer takes on Colorado Rocky Mountain School at 11 a.m. on Judy Long Field.
The Fall Festival is made possible by an army of volunteer parents and students and is supported by TEF which raises approximately $90,000 annually through fundraising, donations and grants.
TEF funds support Experiential Grants which provide funds not covered in the district budget and in recent years have been used to purchase frogs for fourth graders to dissect in biology, to underwrite an avalanche science field trip for eighth graders, to purchase Spanish-language books for Dual Immersion students and to support a digital music studio for Telluride Intermediate School students.
TEF also supports Magnet Grants which provide stipends for teachers and paraeducators for childcare, commuting, first-time home buying, and continuing education and certification expenses.
“Our teachers are a huge resource and it’s getting harder to retain them as other school districts or careers may offer more advantages,” Minnehan said.
In distributing funds, she said TEF responds to district needs as they arise.
“For example, social and emotional wellbeing has become a much larger component of our initiatives,” she explained. “Last year, after the Healthy Kids survey came out, we responded quickly to support educational programming on substance abuse as well as provide alternative venues for socializing.”
In the short-term, Minnehan says TEF wants to increase fundraising and direct donation campaigns.
“Last year we were able to increase the number of Magnet Grants,” she said. “As the number and amount of teacher-led initiative requests increase, we’d like to be able to meet all those needs 100%.”
In the long-term, TEF will continue to support the district and community at large “through social and emotional wellbeing content.”
To commemorate its 30th year, TEF will sponsor High School Movie Night and a Cocktails for TEF Fundraiser (adults only) in October and its annual Christmas Tree, Wreath and Garland Sale Fundraiser in December. As the school year enters into 2024, there will be Family Movie Nights and a Telluride’s Got Talent Fundraiser in January; Me and My VIP Dance Fundraiser in March; Donuts with Your Grownups in April; and a Spring Social Fundraiser in May.
“We’re looking for more volunteers for fundraisers and to join our board of directors,” Minnehan concluded. “We especially need parents of younger kids to join our organization.”
TEF wishes to extend a special thanks to lead sponsor Alpine Bank. To learn more about TEF, to volunteer, and to purchase raffle tickets, visit www.tellurideeducation.org.
