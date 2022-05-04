The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) heard the latest update on COVID-19 from public health director Grace Franklin at its Wednesday meeting in Norwood and learned the metrics used to track the disease are comfortably low. Though a shadow of what it was at the pandemic’s height, the coronavirus that still bedevils other parts of the world remains present locally.
“Looking at the data, things are definitely looking steady within the county,” Franklin said. “As of last Friday, we had six active cases and as of this morning, we're at about seven, so it's maintained about somewhere between seven to 10 active cases per week that have been identified through reporting.”
There are, she added, no current hospitalizations.
Readings from samples taken at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant also reflect diminished, yet still present evidence of COVID — primarily the BA variant of omicron. The wastewater treatment plant samples allow municipalities predicative capabilities in disease management. The practice became widespread during the course of the pandemic, with testing programs taking place in cities like Houston and Chicago, as well as San Miguel County’s more populated and visited East End. Franklin said that sampling here and elsewhere has proven a good tool for public health officials.
“This is truly the future of how we're going to be able to look at disease burden knowing that more people are testing at home and might not be reporting quite as quickly as occurred before,” Franklin said. “We're able to see this general disease burden as a whole and get a better sense of how much COVID is in the community for our county and the East End.
A series of samples over the past few months have revealed levels of 100,000 COVID copies per liter, which bodes well for the disease management.
“Anything under 100,000 COVID copies per liter, typically is that lower manageable disease burden that we feel very comfortable from a public health perspective,” she said.
Statewide the incidence rate is 37 per 100,000, a rate Franklin called “comfortable.”
A new variant, BA 2.12.1, has been making inroads, accounting for 37 percent of COVID cases nationwide. Though the severity of infection from the new variant remains undetermined, its ability to evade antibodies from vaccination or infection has been shown to be elevated.
For those in the public health field, the path forward will be one of continued services surrounding COVID treatment, testing and vaccines.
“The big shift for us is that there is going to be a continuing need to maintain COVID services,” Franklin explained. “It's clear that without the federal funding for testing and vaccinations that there's going to continue to be gaps for those who are either under underinsured or have other access needs. So we will continue to maintain services as we've talked about every other week here for testing, treatment and vaccines. We will continue to collaborate with our local partners to see how we can better distribute that care in a very mindful and intentional way.”
In other public health news, last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) identified the first U.S. case and the second worldwide of human infection by avian flu (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, HPAI), also known as H5N1 flu. This action came after an individual tested positive for influenza A (H5) after working on a farm with infected poultry in Montrose County. Repeat testing resulted in negative indications for influenza.
The adult male under 40 is largely asymptomatic, reporting only fatigue, has been isolating and receiving the flu antiviral medication oseltamivir (Tamiflu) per CDC guidance. Public health experts believe that the risk to people is low as H5 flu viruses spread among wild birds and poultry. They do not normally infect humans nor spread from person to person. There are currently no known cases of this H5 flu virus spreading from person to person. There are no other confirmed human cases in Colorado or the United States at this time. The affected flock has been euthanized and disposed of under the guidance of the USDA and CDA.
“While this infection occurred nearby, human infections with avian flu are rare and there is a very low risk of spread amongst people,” Franklin said in a recent news release. “Necessary precautions have been taken as the virus continues to be monitored by experts across the country.”
Given that H5N1 is most commonly spread through direct exposure to infected birds, people should avoid contact with poultry and wild birds that appear ill or dead and avoid surfaces that appear contaminated with saliva, mucus, or feces from wild or domestic birds. Experts advise the use of gloves for those that must handle sick or dead poultry to wear gloves and wash hands thoroughly with soap and water afterwards.
It is safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry and poultry products in the United States. The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees F kills bacteria and viruses, including H5N1 viruses.
CDC and CDPHE will continue to provide further updates to the situation and update guidance as needed. The CDC said it monitored H5N1 viruses for genetic changes that have been associated with adaptation to mammals, which could indicate a virus could spread more readily to people from birds.
To view the county’s COVID dashboard and other metrics use to track the disease, go to sanmiguelacountyco.gov.
