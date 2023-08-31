Telluride harriers off and running well

Regarding the sport of cross country, Austin Cook doesn’t mind talking turkey.
Ask her to gab about actual gobblers, however — like those chatting up runners rounding the final turn towards the finish line on the Jack-a-lope Acres course southwest of Ignacio — and inquiries may be referred directly to the palm of a disinterested hand.
“I love goats, and that was fun,” said the Telluride Lady Miner sophomore, speaking of surroundings seen about the route of the IHS-hosted 2023 Ignatius Invitational held on Friday, August 25. “It was really pretty — the corn (maze) was cool — but…I don’t like turkeys. But I still thought it was a fun course.”
Incredibly, the rocky road — running around and through something akin to a small “country” theme park, complete with tractors, animals and such — was alien to Cook and the rest of Telluride’s girls, who arrived on site not long before the 8:30 a.m. starter’s pistol (a potato cannon, also something found at the Acres, sadly wasn’t used) got the varsity race underway.
But it didn’t matter. Separating early from Del Norte freshman Frannie Edelen and maintaining a pace none could match, Cook captured victory in a time of 22 minutes, 45.48 seconds. Edelen finished second, a sizable 2:36.78 behind, and Pagosa Springs freshman Kaiya Lyons (26:14.71) placed an even more distant third.
“Honestly, I thought not walking the course was kind of beneficial,” Cook said. “We didn’t know what was coming, so we just attacked it. I felt strongest, maybe, on the back side with most of the rolling hills; that felt fast and fun.”
“She was looking solid,” head coach Erin Murray said, with the turkeys audibly chiming in behind her. “She told me when we started, ‘I want my goal today to be first place,’ and she had a really solid start and kept it the entire time.”
And the morning only got better for THS. Sophomore Lana Kenworthy clocked a fourth-place 26:15.56, classmate Kendal O’Callaghan followed with a fifth-place 26:49.03 and freshman Ruby Cieciuch placed seventh in 27:23.88 — giving Telluride an adjusted meet-low total of 14 points (1+3+4+6) in its score-4 system.
The all-important No. 5 runner in case of a tie twixt teams, junior Wylee Drew finished 12th in 29:02.11 and fellow junior Ivy Morton took 13th in 29:21.09. Having enough girls for a title-eligible team was another win for Telluride; only Cook and junior Jula Cieciuch had competed at the previous Saturday’s season-opening Boggy Draw Bear Chase (Cook claimed sixth place in 22:37.59 and Cieciuch 26th in 27:49.63) in Dolores.
Junior Sean McKillop had been THS’ top boys’ finisher at the BDBC, clocking a 15th-place 20:01.84. Also flirting with a sub-20 showing in Ignacio, McKillop ran 20:04.11 and trailed only PSHS senior Miles Baker (19:51.30), IHS sophomore James Martin (19:51.05) and IHS freshman Cayson Burcham (19:29.95).
Miner freshman Gunnar Drew placed 21st in 23:20.77, freshman Wilder Grundy ended up 23rd in 24:06.90, and fellow freshman Dylan Klapper (61st at the Chase, 27:22.02) took 28th in 26:58.75. In the team standings, Telluride’s lead quartet totaled an adjusted 60 points, landing the Miners — who also got a 32nd-place 29:43.35 from junior Lucas Vatter — in fifth place overall.
“Super excited for the boys,” Murray said. “Sean and Dylan ran at Boggy Draw, so that meant we had three fresh people in this race. It’s a smaller meet, less pressure…so it was fun to get them out here; they just did a great job.”
Pagosa Springs totaled 21 points in a close win over the meet-hosting Bobcats (28), while Montezuma-Cortez (50 points) earned third place by a scratch over DNHS (51), which like Ignacio hadn’t factored into the girls’ scoring.
“This was a fun one…coming into it blind,” Murray declared. “Even before coming, not knowing how many teams were coming, they were really excited. So I couldn’t be happier with how they showed up; they all exceeded my expectations.”
“It was a last-minute change of the course, last-minute change of everything,” said IHS head coach Karri McCarter, “but we had a great turnout. And I think some great races, fortunately. The atmosphere was great, so super thank yous to everybody for coming.”
