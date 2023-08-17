‘Theater Camp’ is screening at The Nugget

One word description of “Theater Camp”: campy. Not as in going camping but rather, in the style of camp: absurdly exaggerated, artificial, or affected in a humorous way. What started out as a short film akin to something you’d chuckle at in an SNL sketch, has been expanded into a feature film. Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman (first feature film for both) and written by them and Ben Platt and Noah Galvin. All four star in the film and have been longtime friends and one imagines, theater campers.
“Theater Camp” is screening at 7 p.m. daily at The Nugget. Tickets are $11.
If you’ve been craving something light, without a lot of social critic or historical significance, this is your film. If you’ve ever been to summer camp, you’ll recognize the characters. There’s the ethereal camp counselor who feels music is transcendent. The acting coach who’s afraid to venture out onto the stage of life. The technical director with hidden skills; he’s the gaffer tape that holds the whole show together.
There are some precocious kids, but they get very little time to shine. “Theater Camp” is focused on the grownups. One first time camper has a cute character arch that I won’t spoil, and one young diva gets to learn an important lesson. The dramatic premise is an approaching hostile takeover of the camp. Pitting corporate greed and conformity of the waspy camp next door against the hippy/granola/held-together with chutzpah organization. Rival camps, one representing kids wearing crisp white uniforms who don’t dance, square off with feather boa-attired kids waving glow sticks in full creative mode.
An overlong introduction has the beloved camp leader (Amy Sedaris) fall into a coma. This unfortunate event brings her knucklehead son, and wannabe influencer, to try to rally the troops and save the camp. Sadly, the actor cast in the role, Jimmy Tatro, recalls a less talented Channing Tatum. He has some funny lines as the outsider who has no understanding of what theater camp entails.
I didn’t think the film needed the faux counselor played by Ayo Edebiri. She acts as an audience guide to reflect the silliness that surrounds theater folk: taking yourself too seriously, breaking into random songs, knowing how to play a zither or understanding the fine points of mask work. There’s too much of her and Tatro, in a film that needs you to care about the central characters.
Ben Platt is perfect as an acting coach who’s too afraid to take his own advice. Molly Gordon plays Rebecca Diane, the zither-toting, spiritualist that’s his love-lorn pal…yearning for her friend to blossom. The true star is our technical director. Played by Ben Platt’s real-life husband, Noah Galvin, he gets to go beyond the trite to give a performance that surprises and delights.
“Theater Camp” is made by people with a real love for the theater. It may be filled with stereotypes but it’s not mean-spirited. The aspiring diva who arrives with a ring light, leaves with a character role she’s proud of. And the influencer bro, who thinks he can use his nonexistent financial wisdom to save the day, instead learns to appreciate what his mother has accomplished.
If you’ve participated in community theater, if you’ve been to summer camp, if you enjoy independent films that feel like they were made by friends in a weekend, on a small budget — this is a film you’ll embrace. The general public might find it overlong and cluttered with unnecessary characters and storylines. I found it charming, for a summer film in a sea of remakes, retreads and blockbusters.
Drinks with Films rating: 2 bottles of “confiscated” liquor surreptitiously enjoyed around a campfire, while singing show tunes
