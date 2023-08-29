Getting arrested for driving under the influence can be a financial nightmare —and that’s the good outcome. The bad: Being charged with vehicular homicide if it involves a fatality.
Law enforcement agencies across Colorado are cracking down on impaired drivers through September 6 in the largest DUI enforcement campaign of the summer.
The average cost of receiving a DUI in Colorado is $13,530. Other penalties can include, but are not limited to, a license suspension; jail time; the installation of an interlock ignition device; and required participation in DUI education programs and community service.
Colorado continues to have high conviction rates (88%) for DUI charges, according to a report published last year by the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice.
Some 37% of drivers with a DUI conviction had at least one prior DUI arrest.
The Colorado Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office provides funding to law enforcement agencies for impaired driving enforcement, education and awareness campaigns.
Its ‘Heat Is On’ campaign runs throughout the year with 16 specific impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events.
The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is dubbed the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” This is when the most fatal and non-fatal car crashes occur nationwide.
The Labor Day enforcement period will include increased patrols and checkpoints by Colorado State Patrol and more than 70 other law enforcement agencies.
There were more than 694 arrests during the same Labor Day enforcement period last year.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), about 37 people in the United States die in drunk driving crashes every single day — one person every 39 minutes.
In Colorado, as of August 1, there have been 119 fatalities involving an impaired driver so far this year.
According to CDOT, last year, there were 745 deadly crashes on Colorado roads.
Of those 745 crashes, nearly 250 were caused by impaired driving. DUI-related crashes have not been this high since 2002.
The yearly cost of alcohol-related car crashes is more than $44 billion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Alcohol greatly reduces the function of the brain, impairing thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination.
“As we head into the final days of summer, make a plan before you head out,” CSP Chief Col. Matthew C. Packard said. “Boating? Sober ride. Barbeque? Sober ride. Pool party? Sober ride. Labor Day may be the last holiday weekend of the summer season, but don’t make it your last holiday forever.”
A person's alcohol level is measured by the weight of the alcohol in a certain volume of blood, known as Blood Alcohol Concentration, or BAC. It is illegal in all 50 states to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher, except in Utah where the limit is .05.
In Colorado, a charge of Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI) results from operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .05, but under .08.
While the penalties for a DWAI are somewhat less severe than for a DUI, those who are convicted still face significant fines and possible jail time.
Blood alcohol is measured using a ‘breathalyzer,’ a device that detects the amount of alcohol in a driver’s breath, or by a blood test.
Even a small amount of alcohol can affect a person’s driving ability.
In 2021, 2,266 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes where a driver had a BAC of .01 to .07, according to the NHTSA.
Darrell Lingk, the director of CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety, said impaired driving deaths are entirely preventable.
“Innocent lives depend on your decisions,” Lingk said. “If you have consumed alcohol or drugs, please make the choice not to get behind the wheel; instead, plan a sober ride home.”
