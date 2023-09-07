‘After The Telluride Film Festival’ is the buzz at The Nugget

The Nugget Theatre is hosting the post-festival screenings of a few choice films from the Telluride Film Festival. These films are not necessarily the ones that attracted the biggest audiences or created the most “buzz.” These films are the ones that the festival had access to screen and were perceived to not have had enough screenings during the five-day festival.
Screenings take place each night at The Nugget at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., except for Sunday when the final screening is 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 or patrons may purchase a pass to see all the films for $125. After passholders are admitted, individual tickets are available at the box office 10 minutes before show time.
Two films are screening on Friday, September 8.
These two films pair well: the award-winning German film, “The Teachers Lounge” (Ilker Çatak) a nerve-wracking drama with a strong female lead, and the award-winning French film “Anatomy of a Fall” (Justine Triet) starring the German actress Sandra Hüller as the complex central character.
A screening of “The Teachers Lounge” starts at 6 p.m. and has a 98-minute run time.
Both films involve suspected criminal activity and involve an attempt to get to the truth. If you’ve already watched “The Zone of Interest” (Jonathon Glazer) which screened last night, you’ll have the chance to see two very different performances by the phenomenal actor, Sandra Hüller.
Then, at 8 p.m. on Friday, “Poor Things” screens and has a run time of 142 minutes.
Director Yorgos Lanthimos has crafted another offbeat film, teaming back up with screenwriter Tony McNamara and the star of his last film, “The Favourite,” Emma Stone. “Poor Things’ earns its R-rating with plenty of provocative sex scenes as re-animated Bella (Stone) tries to discover how to satisfy her desires and find her way in this Victorian era. The combination of science fiction, steam punk and the surreal enables the filmmaker to break free of traditional storytelling and provide incredibly detailed scenarios for Bella’s journey. It’s an astonishing turn by Stone with great support from Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef.
On Saturday, September 9, “The Monk and The Gun” plays at 6 p.m. The show is 107 minutes long. It’s followed by “Anatomy of a Fall” at 8 p.m., which has a run time of 151 minutes.
A spiritual journey and a cultural awakening in Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun” is a beautiful film that is by turns, bittersweet and funny. Elegantly told by director Pawo Choyning Dori (“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”) and cinematographer Jigme Tenzing, the story transports you to another culture and way of being.
“Anatomy of a Fall” won the Palme D’Or last year for director Justine Triet. A courtroom drama that recalls Hitchcock but with a very European flair. Our protagonist is a modern career woman and Sandra Hüller gives the character nuance. She’s inscrutable, cold, but also passionate. The young actor playing her son, Milo Machado-Graner, is astonishing in his role. Not a film for those who like a tidy ending, “Anatomy” leaves you guessing.
Screening on Sunday, September 10, is “The Taste of Things” at 6 p.m., followed by “The Bikeriders” at 8:30 p.m. The “The Taste of Things” plays for 135 minutes and “The Bikeriders” runs for 116 minutes.
One film that wasn’t part of the published Telluride Film Festival schedule, “The Taste of Things” (The Pot Au-Feu) directed by French-Vietnamese Trần Anh Hùn, was an added sneak screening.
Starring Juliette Binoche, “The Taste of Things” won the director’s prize at Cannes this year. Written by Hùng and loosely based on Marcel Rouffe’s 1924 novel “The Passionate Epicure,” it follows the life of Dodin Bouffant (Magimel), a preeminent chef who has been living with his personal cook and lover Eugénie (Binoche) for over two decades. As their relationship blooms into romance, scrumptious, inventive dishes are created that impress even the world’s most illustrious chefs.
“The Bikeriders” (Jeff Nichols) charts the rise and fall of an outlaw motorcycle gang. Inspired by Danny Lyon’s photographs and interviews from the 1960s, the storytelling calls to mind classic gangster films. The starry cast includes Tom Hardy, ably supported by Austin Butler and Jodie Comer as the young couple in love. A look at the biker lifestyle and code of loyalty, courage and independence and how that outlaw behavior challenges social norms. When the bike club becomes a biker gang dealing in drugs and prostitution, the story takes a dark turn.
This film lineup is curated by The Nugget Theatre and the Telluride Film Festival. For more info, visit TellurideFilmFestival.org. To learn more about The Nugget, visit NuggetTheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.