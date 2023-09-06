EPA revises waterways rule

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Tuesday, August 29, that they were revising a rule on waterways in response to the Supreme Court ruling from May that could remove federal protections from more than 60% wetlands in the United States— threatening essential ecosystems for filtering water and absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
In the second decision in as many years limiting environmental regulations, the Supreme Court narrowed the scope of what qualifies as wetlands that can be preserved under national environmental legislation.
The new EPA rule modifies the definition of “waters of the United States” to comply with the Supreme Court decision, which removed some of federal agencies’ abilities to regulate and monitor national waterways.
“It’s not surprising, but it’s disappointing to finally see it. It’s the nail in the coffin,” Josh Osher, public policy director at Western Watersheds Project, told the Planet.
Near Norwood, the proposed Wright’s Mesa Solar Project would be built on land with wetlands.
Representatives for Seattle-based OneEnergy Renewables said in a statement that they completed a survey and planned to avoid all wetland zones.
Even under these conditions, 95% of residents are “diametrically opposed” to the 600-acre solar farm, according to Norwood Mayor Candy Meehan. Locals are concerned that the project is too large for Norwood. During a council meeting in May, residents also expressed fears that the solar plant could be detrimental to wildlife and affect water quality in the Gurley Ditch.
The Supreme Court ruled on May 25 that regulations under the Clean Water Act only apply to wetlands with a “continuous surface connection” to larger bodies of water. By removing these protections from wetlands, this decision will make it more complicated for the federal government to control water pollution.
“While I am disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision in the Sackett case, EPA and Army have an obligation to apply this decision alongside our state co-regulators, Tribes and partners,” Michael Regan, EPA Administrator, said in a statement.
In a 5-4 decision, the court sided with an Idaho couple, Chantell and Michael Sackett, who began construction on a house near Priest Lake two years ago. Authorities from the Environmental Protection Agency intervened, identifying a portion of their land, called a “soggy residential lot” in an appellate ruling, as wetlands.
The majority opinion by Justice Samuel Alito stated that wetlands need a “continuous surface connection to bodies that are ‘waters of the United States’ in their own right” to be covered under the Clean Water Act.
The court’s three liberal justices, Elena Kaga, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson and conservative justice Brett Kavanaugh opposed the decision, stating that the new definition is too narrow. In the minority opinion, Justice Kagan said that the ruling was an attempt to curb environmental legislation.
Previously, the Supreme Court had decided that all wetlands with a “significant nexus” to larger bodies of water fell under national environmental regulations. The EPA rule now must remove the “significant nexus” qualification from their protections.
“As far as I can tell, the EPA only amended the sections pertaining to the Sackett decision,” Osher said.
Although the EPA does have to comply with the court rule, and the modification will take effect immediately, protections could come through legislation.
“The Supreme Court created an interpretation that I do not believe is consistent with the intent of Congress. So it is up to Congress to act,” Osher said.
He added, “This court broke with precedent. So it’s up to Congress to act.”
By removing protections from many wetlands and the water within them, it is more challenging to access clean water. Wetlands help clear out human waste, decaying carcasses and chemicals. They also help in the fight against climate change as they absorb carbon dioxide and can mitigate extreme impacts of droughts and floods.
In Colorado, significant areas of wetlands will be affected by the new EPA rule. The state’s rivers provide water for millions of people.
“The court’s new definition of waters of the United States will return our nation to a patchwork of rules and undermine water quality protection efforts in Colorado,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement in May.
While waiting on national legislation, states can take action to create better protections for wetlands.
“The state certainly has a role and can enact protections that are more stringent,” Osher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.