EPA revises waterways rule

The Biden administration weakened regulations protecting millions of acres of wetlands Tuesday, Aug. 29, saying it had no choice after the Supreme Court sharply limited the federal government’s jurisdiction over them. Pictured: Bethsaida Sigaran, left, of Baltimore, her brother Jaime Sigaran, with American Rivers, and Thea Louis, with Clean Water Action, join supporters of the Clean Water Act as they demonstrate outside the Supreme Court, Oct. 3, 2022, in Washington, as the court begins arguments in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)