Stay put on Stay Puft: Ouray County Rodeo is Monday

The 100-foot, rampaging marshmallow named ‘Stay Puft’ in the movie “Ghostbusters” will not be in Ridgway on Monday.
Perhaps his alter ego will.
The new, improved Stay Puft — which is to say, a real, live, 1,100-pound rampager, not some made-up, movie-studio meme — was awarded bucking bull of the year honors by Colorado Pro Rodeo Association last week.
A cowboy bold and nimble enough to stay on Stay Puft for eight seconds — an eternity when a horned animal is writhing and torquing directly beneath your crotch — could walk away with top honors at the Ouray County CPRA Labor Day Rodeo on Monday, where Stay Puft will be one of 10-15 top buckers in attendance.
“He’s big and he’s white and he’s good,” Jerry Berentis said of Stay Puft (whose sire, Marshmallow, was also an acclaimed bull). Berentis Rodeo has been supplying top rodeo stock to Colorado and Wyoming events for four decades. “Oh, yeah — he’ll be there,” Berentis said of Stay Puft. So will Crazy 8 (last year’s CPRA bull of the year), Gunsmoke, Wake Up Call, Toxic Revolver and Agent Orange.
Do you name these bulls yourself? I asked Berentis. “We usually do,” he replied.
He paused. “Sometimes alcohol is involved.”
Berentis is also bringing Goldilocks, bareback horse of the Colorado Pro Association finals, and last year’s saddle bronc horse of the year, Holy Moley, to the local rodeo.
Bull and bucking-bronc riding are its burlyest events, but there’ll be breathtaking displays of speed, too. Take the Rescue Race, during which a mounted ‘rescuer’ runs dead-on at a rescuee positioned either next to a barrel or (if the rescuee is a youngster) on a barrel at the end of the arena.
“The rescuee swings onto the back of the rescuer, really fast, and they race back to the end of the arena,” Ouray County fairgrounds manager Erin Stadelman explained.
“Often times, the horse does not appreciate a second rider on its back,” she added.
“It’s a crowd pleaser! One might assume” contestants have practiced this event ahead of time, “but often, visiting rodeo royalty decides that they would like to give it a try.”
There’ll also be an “up-and-coming” women’s event, Breakaway Roping, “which was for the first time at the National Finals Rodeo last year,” Stadelman said. “It’s very exciting! The women are actually showing the men how to rope.”
The rodeo Monday begins promptly at noon, and goes to 5 p.m. Stadelman hopes it can return to being a two-day event near year. “You can speak to any rodeo producer in the state,” she said. “Agriculture itself is leaving the western part of the U.S.: people are selling longtime ranches and subdividing. There’s more money in that, we all get that, and we can’t stop it. More than that, when it comes to putting on a rodeo, liability coverage is through the roof, the availability of stock is a challenge, volunteerism to put on the rodeo — participation on my rodeo board — is at an all-time low. The whole thing upsets me. My family and I, and our very close friends, are working very hard to keep the rodeo going. We have extreme hopes for 2024, which will be the 10th anniversary of the new grandstands. We hope it will return to being a two-day event, at least. We’ll work extremely hard to get the funds to put it on.
“I’ll just drink a little more coffee, get a little less sleep and hope that I can pull it off.”
MUSIC & MAKERS FESTIVAL
The day before the rodeo, a free new Ouray County event, the Music & Makers Festival, will take place in Fellin Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by the nonprofits Ouray Made and the Ouray County Performing Arts Guild, it features displays by local artists, food and beer, aerial performances and live music from 10 a.m-5 p.m. “All of the money is going back to local musicians and makers,” Erin Cawley, OCPAG’s executive director, said. Musical performances go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and include the folk duo You Knew Me When (at 12:30 p.m.) and Smutdolly (2 p.m.). “Our closer,” Cawley added, “is Birds of Play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.