Stay put on Stay Puft: Ouray County Rodeo is Monday

Ride ‘em cowboy: a scene from the Ouray County Labor Day Rodeo in 2022. The rodeo returns to the Ouray County Fairgrounds Monday in Ridgway at 12 p.m. (gates open at 11 a.m.). Before that comes a Labor Day Parade at 10 a.m. on Ridgway’s main street. (Photo courtesy of the Ouray County Rodeo Association)