Watch for wildlife as weather warms
CPW spokesman: ‘Animals are looking for pretty much anything’ to eat this time of year
The Spring Eqinox officially arrives at 9:33 a.m. Sunday morning. Already, it has been sunnier, longer — courtesy of the switch last week to Daylight Savings Time.
Warming days, and lengthening hours of sunshine add up to happy times for humans. Not so much for local wildlife. Indeed, this is the most desperate time of year for them. By this point in the year — a season of renewal and reemergence for most of us bipeds — wildlife is thoroughly worked, said John Livingston, a public information officer at Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “They’ve gone through a really long winter. They’re running on fumes right now.”
There is very little left to eat right now, Livingston pointed out — and lush green grasses don’t begin sprouting in earnest until June.
So, deer and elk take to foraging near roads, and to backyards, and ball fields — more “exposed” places they might ideally prefer to avoid — in order to find sustenance wherever they can. Of course, many have already traversed back and forth across local roadways all winter (witness the carcasses along Route 550 between Montrose and Ridgway for proof). Still more will be showing up along roadways over the next couple of months.
“Migrations will start happening again, and animals will move down from their traditional winter habitat to lower elevations, where the foraging is better,” Livingston said. Many will arrive alongside busy roadways with young in tow (“Fawns are born anytime between April and July,” Livingston said).
But that is all in the future: Already, deer and elk (and bighorn sheep) are showing up along roadsides in greater numbers.
The San Miguel County Sheriff’s office issued a warning two-and-a-half weeks ago, for example, asking motorists to watch out for recently-spotted bighorns on Highway 145 between Telluride and Placerville, “particularly in the Silverpick to Sawpit corridor,” between mile markers 78-80.
“Please drive with caution as these guys don’t understand how cars can kill them,” the sheriff said.
Ungulates are not the only increasingly visible animals. “We’re starting to see bears come out of hibernation,” Livingston said. “A friend of mine just spotted her first bear prints of the year” outside Durango.
“Animals are looking for pretty much anything they can find to eat” right now, Livingston added, which is what attracts them to roadways: a lick of salt; tender, new green grasses (which sprout readily near warming pavement). “Keep an eye out for animals not only in the middle of the road but especially on the sides of the roads,” where you are less likely to see them, Livingston advised.
“People are in good spirits right now, and some tend to lean a little more heavily on the gas pedal” this time of year as roadways dry up, Livingston added. “It’s important to stick to the speed limit, so you can brake quickly and safely if you need to.”
Local wildlife is doing what it can to avoid humans on roadways: a new wildlife underpass/overpass project on U.S. 160 outside Pagosa Springs has seen major action already this winter. The overpass portion of the project is not finished (work is slated to resume next month). Even so, “We are already seeing benefits,” CDOT Regional Director Julie Constan said. “Our project and environmental teams were very excited to discover that trail cameras have captured small animals and big game, including deer and elk, using the underpass structure completed last fall.” (Work is projected to begin on a long-planned CDOT wildlife-crossing project at Billy Creek, between Ridgway and Montrose, later this spring.)
Respecting wildlife means not only watching for it on highways but on the trail as well, Livingston added. “A lot of people like to collect ‘shed’ antlers this time of year,” he said. “We have restrictions on this practice through April 30, and we ask people to observe local signage. If you spook an animal, and it needs to run away, you’ve caused it to burn excessive calories” that, right now especially, it cannot afford to lose.
