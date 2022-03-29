Wednesday, March 30
1) Calling all farmers, bakers, artisans and jewelers: Applications to be a 2022 vendor at Market on the Plaza are due April 1. For market dates and an application, visit marketontheplaza.com.
2) Meet the candidates to become principal of the Telluride Elementary School Wednesday in the Palm’s Black Box Theatre: the meet-and-greet takes place from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
3) There’s a Design Review Board meeting Thursday morning in Mountain Village Town Hall. The 10 a.m. get-together replaces the meeting in April.
Thursday, March 31
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a Winter Walking Tour in Thursday, and the weather should be suitably atmospheric: snow is predicted! The stroll begins at 1 p.m.; meet at the museum if you’d like to come along.
2) High Step Society plays Thursday in the Transfer Warehouse. The performance is at 5:30 p.m.
3) Immerse yourself in Zoso, “The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience,” Thursday at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 9 p.m.
Friday, April 1
1) Shake your booty: Radio KOTO’s annual, end-of-season Spring Street Dance is Friday on West Main Street from 4-8 p.m., featuring music by Shakedown Street.
2) The Telluride Gold Kings usher out winter in style with a free performance Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Phoenix Bean.
3) The Sheridan Opera House hosts $1 Community Night at the opera house Friday featuring music by Joint Point. The party starts at 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
1) The Four Corners Backcountry Horsemen’s annual Tack and Consignment Sale is today at the La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Get there early for the best selection!
2) Lavalanche plays an apres-ski event Saturday in the Transfer Warehouse from 3-5 p.m.
3) Beginning at 5 p.m., the Transfer Warehouse hosts “Stargazing at the Transfer,” a projection-mapping, immersive art and sound experience featuring music by DJ Castle and Naked Ape. The suggested donation is $15.
Sunday, April 3
1) Last call on the mountain! The 2021-22 ski season wraps today at Telluride Ski Resort, where lifts close at 4 p.m.
2) Soul Brass Band performs Sunday in the Transfer Warehouse at 4:30 p.m.
3) In the mood for some filmed entertainment this evening? The Nugget Theatre screens ‘The Batman,’ starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, at 7 p.m.
Monday, April 4
1) AA meetings take place seven days a week in the box canyon, all year round. If you’d like a schedule sent to your phone, call 970-729-1100.
2) The Telluride Institute's Bardic Trails Poetry Group offers a Zoom Poetry meeting with special guest reader Ja’net Danielo Tuesday evening, and advance registration is much appreciated. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to sign up.
3) If you’ve missed ‘The Batman’ on the big screen, you have a few more evenings to catch it at The Nugget Theatre, where it plays this week at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5
1) Weehawken Arts’ multi-part youth theater workshop, ‘The Secret Garden,’ launches Tuesday for grades 2-5. Visit weehawkenarts.org to learn more.
2) The Wright Opera House begins a multi-part series on Arctic and Polar Exploration with noted alpinist (and Ridgway resident) Kelvin Kent today. The series is on Zoom (visit thewrightoperahouse.org to sign up).
3) An assortment of after-school art classes for youth begin this week, hosted by Claudia Brauer. Learn all about them at weehawkenarts.org.
