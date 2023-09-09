Telluride soccer team defeats Grand Junction-based Caprock Academy 9-0

Telluride's Loudon Doemland (7) clashes with Caprock Academy's Noah Collins (10) in pursuit of the ball during action Wednesday afternoon, September 6, at Judy Long Memorial Field. The Miners routed the Grand Junction-based Eagles 9-0, giving THS a 1-0 start in 2A Intermountain League play and a 2-2 overall record. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)