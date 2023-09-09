Telluride soccer team defeats Grand Junction-based Caprock Academy 9-0

Hammered on Wednesday afternoon, September 6, at Judy Long Memorial Field, visiting Caprock Academy had only themselves to thank for a thorough 9-0 defeat at Telluride. But not necessarily in a negative way.
“They’re definitely putting stuff together that we hadn’t seen the last couple years,” said THS head coach Ramon Rodriguez, wary of the Eagles’ potential after learning of their competitive 4-1 loss at 2A Intermountain League powerhouse Crested Butte just four days earlier. “Caprock’s a good team and…we were expecting a tough game. And our boys, once they figured them out and smoothed things out, played great.”
Miner senior/co-captain Loudon Doemland said their team had held a practice on Monday — “to make sure we could get rid of the rust.”
Addressing the effect of the match being played after the holiday weekend, Doemland said, “because originally we thought the game was Tuesday! So we had two days to kind of recover from Labor Day — which was a great thing; we came ready. It wasn’t full-speed, but I do think we played well.”
Doemland’s teammates shared their experiences hustling for the win.
“The first half, we really hustled and just shut them down,” said junior Isaiah Lokie, who got the scoring started with a 21st-minute goal off an assist from senior goalkeeper Joe Galbo, who’d punted the ball into the offensive third of the pitch for Lokie to gain possession. “Second half, we kind of chilled out but it was a good game in general. Our whole team was locked in.”
But as Lokie indicated, it did take a short while for Telluride to solidify into form. Playing their third straight date in a string of five away from Grand Junction, Caprock Academy withstood the Miners’ early assaults, including Lokie’s header over the framework off a third-minute corner kick, freshman Obi Clarke’s eighth-minute free kick which went just wide and left of goalie Nash Waalkes, and senior/co-captain Alain Montano’s header — gloved by Waalkes — of Doemland’s 13th-minute corner.
“There was definitely a big mental piece,” Lokie said. “We just wanted to get it right and start (league) off good — especially with a home game.”
“Once we scored that first goal, we had momentum,” Clarke said, who doubled THS’ lead in the 28th minute by heading home a Montano shot which ricocheted off Waalkes’ crossbar and back out in front of the goal. “The team passed around, switched the field really…great today.”
Freshman Thomas Mahoney put Telluride (2-2 overall, 1-0 IML) up 3-0 in the 30th minute, converting a Doemland feed, and Doemland then struck two minutes later after making a clean steal from a Caprock player about 20 yards from goal — a spot near where Mahoney had shot.
Caprock Academy sophomore Cody Dove cleverly intercepted THS senior Baen Tougher’s 37th-minute crossing pass into the visitors’ 18-yard box, and passed off to teammate Abby Guffey — the Eagles are a co-ed crew — in hopes the junior would then clear the ball out of danger.
Anticipating precisely that, Clarke dispossessed Guffey and promptly scored unassisted. Montano then closed out the half bouncing a 38th-minute shot from the Miners’ defensive third over Waalkes’ head for a 6-0 advantage.
After intermission, Clarke completed his hat trick in the 45th, ripping a shot off Caprock junior Owen Collins’ back and past an off-balance Waalkes. The Eagles (4-2 overall, 1-2 IML), however, very nearly avoided a shutout in the 56th, but junior Zayne Polson zinged a free kick just over a ready Galbo’s crossbar.
Galbo would later tip another threatening shot up and out of play, and also snare sophomore Edrick Ang’s stomach-high rocket in the 71st as part of keeping a stainless sheet.
“He’s been practicing on his own, kind of, with another coach,” Rodriguez said, “getting tips and stuff…doing great pulling himself together.”
Clarke said, “Joe was doing great and I thought our back line did way better; they’ve made so much progress in clearing the ball and stuff.”
THS sophomore Fynn Nash headed in a Doemland corner in the 70th, and freshman Diego Montano chipped a Tougher assist over Waalkes’ head in the 73rd to round out the motivated Miners’ scoring.
“That was a great shot by Diego,” Clarke said. “Great way to finish it.”
Telluride will next see action at the Sept. 8-9 Coal Ridge Invitational, and will first face CRHS (2-1 overall) on Day 1 at 5 p.m.
Having blanked 3A Colorado Springs Metro-North rep Elizabeth 5-nil and fallen 1-nil to 3A Metro Leaguers Englewood Kent Denver at KD’s Aug. 25-26 Sun Devil Shootout, the Titans — semifinalists in last year’s CHSAA Class 3A State Tournament, with a final record of 15-2-2 in ’22 — most recently won 4-2 at 4A Palisade (1-3 overall) on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
“We’ve been doing Coal Ridge’s tournament for some time now,” Rodriguez said. “It’s always fun to go up there; we’re playing bigger teams and it’s fun to see our boys get after it, you know? It’s a good judgment of our team’s attitude — like, are we going to let those teams push us around, or are we going to do something? So we kind of get to measure our fortitude there.”
“Yeah, I’m stoked for that,” Doemland said. “Honestly, I just think we need to work on our communication and our touches, to make sure our passes are consistent. If we work together we can win it.”
The Miners will then resume league duty on the 15th when Ridgway comes to town.
