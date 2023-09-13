A cozy, spooky, historically accurate autumn

There is only one museum in Telluride.
We know it today as the Telluride Historical Museum, but the building that houses it was once a hospital.
Cue the creepy music, and briefly allow yourself to imagine all the death that took place in this building — which makes it a fitting site for a popular annual event, Haunted Hospital.
Welcome to autumn, Telluride Historical Museum-style, where a whiff of mortality is grist for museum-sponsored get-togethers. You know the season is changing when the museum’s Lone Tree Cemetery Tours return:
The events take place in broad daylight — at least at first — on Friday afternoons at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16, Sept. 23 and Oct. 6.
There will be an internment at the cemetery on Sept. 30, “and we want to be respectful,” so there will be no tour that day, Theresa Koenigsknecht, the museum’s director of programs and exhibits, said. “Meet at the cemetery’s shed” on any of the other Friday afternoons if you would like to come along.
By mid-October, the day’s light will fade more quickly. A chill wind will blow; there may even be a dusting of snow on local gravestones — or at least on surrounding peaks. It’s time for the museum’s Lamplight Cemetery Tours!
“We highly recommend you reserve a spot in advance at these events, which almost always sell out,” Koenigsknecht said. The tours “Begin on October 13. Friday the Thirteenth,” Koenigsknecht repeated, for emphasis, and go from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Phone 970-728-3344 to reserve a spot in advance.
The haunting season often ends with Haunted Hospital, but the museum is taking a break from that this year “for a whole lot of reasons,” Koenigsknecht said. “We want to give our building a break. We want to give our audience something fresh.”
During COVID, the museum veered away from indoor spaces at Halloween and instead hosted haunted scavenger hunts.
“We’re going to host a team Zombie challenge this year. We will continue to join with every other house on the street to offer trick-or-treat candy, followed by games, by day, at the museum,” Koenigsknecht said. But once dusk falls, the Zombie dare will start. Another good thing about the hunt: it gives local schoolkids — a key constituency for Haunted Hospital — “more of an in-depth, mission-based,” historically-accurate-yet-spooky assignment instead of a quick pass through an old building.
Each hunt is different.
“There will be spooky aspects to it,” Koenigsknecht affirmed. “You might have to look out for various spirits on the scavenger hunt this year. We try to be inspired by our history,” she added mysteriously.
But first come the cemetery tours, by daylight and by lamplight.
“It’s my favorite place in town, honestly,” Koenigsknecht said of Lone Tree Cemetery. “I listened to Norah Jones there once. She was amazing, in a tranquil, exceptionally gorgeous, personal setting. Cemeteries give me a good feeling. Lone Tree is a special, peaceful place.”
FIRESIDE TALKS
Another classic harbinger of autumn, the historical museum’s Fireside Talks, return for three weeks beginning this coming Wednesday, Sept. 20.
The talks are free and open to all, and are held at the Madeline Hotel in Mountain Village.
Telluride native (and museum board member) Fred Blackburn will present “newly discovered photographs and archival sources” that allow for a deeper into investigation into family histories this coming week, and also discuss the “explosive, little known” history of Blue Lake.
The following week, a team from Sheep Mountain Alliance will hold forth. The third topic is TBA. The talks take place in the Madeline’s Great Room at 6 p.m.
