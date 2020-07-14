A 62-acre wildfire in the Green Meadows Lane area of Placerville was 100 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
The fire, which started around noon on Sunday on private property, did not spread after crews at the scene were able to contain it quickly Sunday and Monday.
Telluride Fire Protection District stations 1, 2 & 3; San Miguel County Sheriff deputies; Norwood Fire; Bureau of Land Management Fire and Aviation; and air resources from Montrose all responded to the scene.
On Tuesday, 46 firefighters were working on the interior of the fire, putting out remaining hotspots in order to get the flames under control. Rain Monday night helped the efforts. The fire also sustained high winds Monday without flaring up or spreading further, which is a good sign, according to Susan Lilly, San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
“(Wednesday) evening we hope to be able to say that the fire is controlled. There are still some small smokes in the interior and those have to be dealt with in that mopping up of the interior,” she explained. “The fire was able to sustain high winds (Monday) and there were no flare ups. They call that wind tested, and it passed that, so there are very, very small chances of having any further issues with this fire.”
The cause of the fire was still under investigation by the Telluride Fire Protection District, as of press time Tuesday afternoon.
Fourteen homes in the area were evacuated Sunday. There was external damage to one house, though no structural damage or injuries were reported. The evacuation order was lifted Monday, and families were allowed to return to their homes.
Officials commended the rapid response of the local fire stations in quelling the spread of the wildfire.
“One of the most important things (were) the quick, efficient methods used early on by our local fire district. That was key to saving structures and keeping it contained without further spread,” Lilly said. “That was huge. I can’t stress that enough. That was only reinforced by state and federal resources who came in and confirmed, ‘Boy, you guys really did a great job here early on.’”
Sheriff Bill Masters echoed those sentiments in thanking the volunteers, as upwards of 75 firefighters were at the scene.
"We are fortunate to have strong, experienced crews from regional, state and federal agencies respond and aggressively fight this wildfire," Sheriff Masters said in a news release.
Emergency responders have been busy recently, including a search and rescue mission for an injured hiker Saturday.
Sheriff’s Office deputies and San Miguel County Search and Rescue personnel responded to a call Saturday afternoon for a 31-year-old Colorado man who slipped and fell, injuring his lower leg on the upper portion of the Silverlake Trail above Bridal Veil Falls, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The rescued included a "piggy-back style" carryout during part of the hike out, more than a dozen volunteers participated. The man’s hiking partner then drove him to Telluride Regional Medical Center for further assessment.
Lilly said the recent rescues are most likely a result of more people venturing outdoors to recreate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials continue to stress best practices when getting outside, including checking the weather, and bringing enough water to stay properly hydrated, and supplies.
“People are adjusting to the new normal. They’re getting outside. In some cases more people are getting outside more,” she explained. “So these people, whether they’re day-trippers or locals, some might be doing things that they might not be used to doing. We want to remind people to be safe in the backcountry. You can never say that enough.”
Most emergency responders are local volunteers who train on their own time in order to be ready for calls, she added.
“It’s important for people to remember that on any of these calls you’re talking about very few staff and about 90 to 95 percent volunteers who drop everything go out and fight a fire or get on an ambulance or hike a mountain for a broken leg,” Lilly said. “Some of these folks have children or babies at home. It’s a big ask, and they never let us down. I speak for our community in appreciation for all the volunteers who train and then drop everything at a moment’s notice and come out and do their part for community service and emergency response.”
