Wednesday, March 16
1) Elissa Dickson offers a free online writing class Wednesday, and this month’s hue ‘cue’ is purple. Class goes from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; sign up at telluridelibrary.org.
2) Speaking of colors: Daffodil Days, the annual benefit for the American Cancer Society and the Telluride Historical Museum, has arrived. Purchase a bundle of sprightly yellow blooms from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the community table (corner of Colorado Ave. and Pine St.) through Friday, or at the museum through Saturday, while supplies last.
3) The Telluride Rotary Club’s bimonthly meeting is today, and visitors are welcome. The meeting is at the Telluride Elks Lodge from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Attend via Zoom, if you like (email telluriderotary@gmail.com for sign-in information).
Thursday, March 17
1) The Telluride Historical Museum hosts a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Wilkinson Public Library today from 4 p.m. Learn more at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) Get your corned beef on: Telluride Elks Lodge is serving up St. Paddy’s Day dinner with all the fixings, for all ages, Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults, and $10 for kids 10 and under. A live auction follows at 7 p.m.
3) Bill and Jillian Nershi and Island Grass are in concert at the Sheridan Opera House Thursday; show time is 8 p.m.
Friday, March 18
1) The Telluride Choral Society presents SpringSing: Songs of Hope at Christ Church Friday at 7 p.m. Masks are required.
2) Illusions galore are in store at Mind Blown Telluride. The show is at the Peaks Resort both Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
3 Do you love trivia? Do your loved ones love it, too? Swing by the Wilkinson Public Library for Family Trivia Night Friday at 6 p.m. There is no admission charge, but registration is required; sign up at telluridelibrary.org/events.
Saturday, March 19
1) The Fly Fishing Film Tour takes place Saturday at the 4H Event Center in Ridgway to benefit the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, which does much good work as an ecological steward of this region. The doors open at 6 p.m.; visit uncompaghrewatershed.org to learn more.
2) An evening of discovery and craft cocktails is on tap Saturday at the Ah Haa School’s Cup of Love Winter Mixer. It’s at Ah Haa’s snazzy new space from 6-8 pm.
3) The Motet, with special guest Colin Miller, is in concert Saturday at Club Red. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.; purchase tickets at clubredtelluride.com.
Sunday, March 20
1) Telluride Choral Society’s SpringSing show, titled Songs of Hope, presents an encore performance during a Sunday matinee: it’s at Christ Church at 2 p.m.
2) A special Snow Days edition of the uber-popular, pop-up storytelling event DownLow, hosted by Laura Shaunette, is Sunday in the Transfer Warehouse at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
3) The Weehawken Royal Actors perform ‘Clue’ Sunday at the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway. The show starts at 2 p.m.; tickets are at sherbino.org.
Monday, March 21
1) The Telluride School Board hosts a work session Monday, and the public is invited to attend in person or via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Learn more at tellurideschool.org.
2) A rain-or-shine good time: Bring the kiddos to a spirited After School Read-Aloud session at the Wilkinson Public Library Monday at 4 p.m.
3) AA meetings are seven days a week in the box canyon, sometimes twice a day. Phone 970-729-1120 if you’d like a list of meeting times sent to your phone.
Tuesday, March 22
1) There’s a book launch party (with appropriately-sized free appetizers) for local writer Doug Fergus, the author of ‘Small Portions,’ Tuesday at the Wilkinson Public Library. The chatting and the noshing start at 5:30 p.m.
2) Brain-teasers abound: Sherb Nerds, a trivia game for families and friends in Ridgway’s historic Sherbino Theater, is tonight at 7 p.m. Learn more at sherbino.org.
3) Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene are in concert tomorrow (March 23) at Club Red Telluride. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are at clubredtelluride.com.
