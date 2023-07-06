Gratitude for Telluride Venture Network
Dear Editor,
I would like to express my gratitude for my recent internship at Telluride Venture Network. Working with Bonnie Watson, Annemarie Jodlowski and Julie Penner has been an invaluable opportunity and I’m deeply grateful for the knowledge and experience gained as a part of the team. I was fortunate to work with four great startups and incredible entrepreneurs as part of the process that culminated in potentially finding new investment and mentorship opportunities for so many great applicants.
It was an honor to work on such a knowledgeable, professional and collaborative team. I will bring this experience forward as I enter my junior year at Leeds School of Business at CU Boulder.
Thank you again to Bonnie, Annemarie and Julie!
Sincerely,
Bella Galbo
