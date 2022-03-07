Wednesday, March 9
1) Telluride Theatre’s spring play, ‘Epic! An Odyssey,’ is at the Palm Theatre through Sunday. Learn more and purchase tickets at telluridetheatre.org.
2) Registration has begun for youth and teen camps at the Ah Haa School this summer. Go to ahhaa.org to see a complete schedule.
3) Spafford is in concert this evening at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
1) Mountain Village’s Farm to Community program provides 14 weeks’ worth of local produce and fresh food for $35 to those who qualify Get an application at tinyurl.com/3mdc7ckd.
2) The Wilkinson Public Library and SMPA host an information session about rebates and offer highlights from the Regional Climate Action Plan next Tuesday, March 15, from 5-6 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org to learn more.
3) The Telluride Historical Museum offers a winter walking tour today beginning at 1 p.m. Meet at the museum if you’d like to come along.
Friday, March 11
1) The Telluride Adaptive Sports Program hosts its annual Blue Party this evening to benefit its worthy programs. The fundraiser is in the Transfer Warehouse from 5-8 p.m.; purchase tickets at tellurideadaptivesports.org.
2) Baracutanga is in concert Friday at the Sheridan Opera House at 8 p.m.
3) Check out live music at three apres-ski events in the Transfer Warehouse this weekend, from 3-5 p.m. Admission is free — and the beverages are hot — Friday through Sunday.
Saturday, March 12
1) Daffodil Days are back: online pre-sales to benefit the American Cancer Society and the Telluride Historical Museum are live museum's website (telluridemuseum.org). Order before March 13 at 5 p.m. and save $3 per bundle.
2) Trout Steak Revival is in concert this evening at the Sheridan Opera House. The music starts at 9 p.m.
3) There’s a 25th anniversary celebration for Telluride’s most-loved mechanical conveyance Saturday, as the gondola takes a turn in the spotlight at the Telluride Conference Center. The party starts at 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 13
1) Tonight marks your last chance to see Telluride Theatre’s spring production, ‘Epic! An Odyssey,’ in the Palm Theatre; the curtain rises at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at telluridetheatre.org.
2) The Northern San Juans chapter of Great Old Broads for Wilderness hosts a discussion about a bighorn sheep monitoring project via Zoom Monday afternoon. Email them today at northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com if you’d like to attend.
3) AA meetings take place in the box canyon seven days a week, sometimes twice a day. Phone 970-729-1120 if you’d like a list of meeting times sent to your phone.
Monday, March 14
1) Heather Hansman will discuss her new book, ‘Powder Days,’ in person at the Wilkinson Public Library tonight at 5:30 p.m. Learn more at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) There’s a mindfulness class coming up at the library Tuesday titled ‘Developing Core Values.’ Admission is free; class goes from 6-8 p.m. Preregister at telluridelibrary.org.
3) Practice your Spanish with other native speakers Tuesday on La Cocina de Luz’s patio, where you’ll enjoy free appetizers as well as stimulating conversation. The session is at 5:30 p.m.; sign up at telluridelibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 15
1) The Telluride Rotary Club's meeting on Wednesday takes place at Telluride Elks Lodge, at 472 W. Pacific Ave. You can also attend via Zoom (guests are invited). The meeting goes from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; email telluriderotary@gmail.com for a link.
2 March Fourth plays the Sherbino Theater tomorrow night, and if any tickets are remaining for this phantasmagorical musical experience, it’s best to buy them now. Visit sherbino.org to do so, and see what else is coming up at Ridgway’s historic theater.
3) There’s a free teen cooking class for teens at the Wilkinson Public Library Tuesday, and activities for ages 8 and up, as well. Both sessions start at 2:30 p.m.
