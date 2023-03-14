Wednesday, March 15
1) The Telluride Ski Resort hosts a 50th Anniversary bash at Gorrono Ranch Wednesday featuring music by Goldfish (admission is free with lift access). The party starts at 2 p.m.
2) The rider with the most vertical from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday wins a free pair of Wagner Skis. Download the Telluride Ski Resort mobile app and turn on the Tracking & Leaderboards feature to participate.
3) The band Goldfish plays a ticketed show tonight at Club Red in the Telluride Conference Center. The performance is at 8 p.m.; purchase tickets at clubredtelluride.com.
Thursday, March 16
1) Music, crafts, and food: The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration for kids today with the Telluride Historical Museum. It's from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the library.
2) Author David Quammen reads from his new book, ‘Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus,’ in the library’s program room at 5:30 p.m. Learn more at telluridelibrary.org/events.
3) The Jackie Greene Band is in concert this evening at Club Red in the Telluride Conference Center. Show time is 8:30 p.m.; tickets are at clubredtelluride.com.
Friday, March 17
1) Stop and shop: The Mountain Village Winter Market is open today in Conference Plaza from 12-4:30 p.m.
2) The Telluride Elks host a classic St. Patrick’s Day dinner and bingo this evening at Elks Lodge. Dinner is at 5 p.m., and bingo begins at 7 p.m. It's an adult-themed evening. Call 970-728-6362 with any questions.
3) Futurebirds are in concert tonight and tomorrow at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 9 p.m. Visit sheridanoperahouse.com for tickets.
Saturday, March 18
1) The Telluride Choral Society offers its annual ‘SpringSing’ performance this evening at Christ Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. More information is at telluridechoralsociety.org.
2) The Uncompaghre Watershed Partnership hosts this year's iteration of the Fly Fishing Film Tour in Ridgway’s 4-H Event Center tonight at 6:30 p.m. Visit uncompaghrewatershed.org to learn more about this local nonprofit, and its fundraiser.
3) The band Futurebirds returns to the Sheridan Opera House for the second of a two-night gig. The music starts at 9 p.m.; head to sheridanoperahouse.com for tickets.
Sunday, March 19
1) If you missed the Telluride Choral Society’s SpringSing concert last night, there’s a second (and final) performance of this seasonal event in Christ Presbyterian Church today at 4 p.m.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ screens at the Nugget Theatre this week through Thursday at 7 p.m. nightly.
Monday, March 20
1) The Ah Haa School offers week four of its culinary series ‘Cooking with Julia’ Monday. Today’s class, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., is a steak dinner in 30 minutes, with the French Chef as inspiration and chef Krista Montalvo as your host. Register to attend at ahhaa.org.
2) The Telluride School Board hosts a work session today, and the public is welcome to attend, in person or via Zoom, at 3:30 p.m. See the information packet at tellurideschool.org.
Tuesday, March 21
1) Planning for the future, with your input: Two East End Master Plan Open Houses are being held for the community today in the Wilkinson Public Library, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and again from 4-7 p.m. The get-togethers are hosted by the San Miguel County Planning Department, the County Planning Commission (CPC) and consultant Design Workshop.
2) ‘Reel Rock 17,’ the latest iteration of the popular adventure-film series, is in Ridgway's Sherbino Theater tonight at 7 p.m. Learn more at sherbino.org.
3) Mountainfilm for Locals, a program of short films from the festival, screens tomorrow (March 22) in the Wilkinson Public Library. There's no admission charge. Show time is 5:30 p.m.
4) Speaking of show time: Telluride Theatre’s Burlesque performance ‘Cheap Thrills’ is in the Sheridan Opera House tomorrow at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets at telluridetheatre.org.
