Wednesday, March 22
1) Mountainfilm for Locals, a free program of short films from the festival, screens at the Wilkinson Public Library tonight at 5:30 p.m.
2) The Telluride Rotary Club’s Happy Hour is tonight from 5:45-7 p.m., and this month the Sheridan Opera House is the meeting place. Members are welcome, and so are guests with an interest in rotary (email telluriderotary@gmail.com to RSVP if you’d like to attend).
3) Telluride Theatre’s newest group of burlesque dancers performs tonight for ‘Cheap Thrills’ on the Sheridan Opera House stage. The show starts at 8 p.m., and at press time, a couple of tickets were still available. Visit telluridetheatre.org to learn more.
Thursday, March 23
1) The history of the Telluride Ski Resort’s Ski and Snowboard School is the focus of Maribeth Clement’s ‘Travel Fun’ radio show on KOTO Thursday at 1 p.m. Former ski school director Annie Varielle Savath and current director Noah Sheedy will be the guests.
2) The Telluride Gold Kings perform in the Sheridan Historic Bar this evening from 6-8 p.m.
3) Durango Balladeer Thom Chacon is in concert tonight at Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery — the final act in the Winter Songwriter Series. The show is at 7 p.m.
Friday, March 24
1) Join local instructors Jane del Piero and Jay Holt for Kundalini yoga at the Wilkinson Public Library on Friday mornings, from 8:30-10 a.m.
2) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a rousing round of Teen Trivia this afternoon at 4 p.m.
3) Make it a library trifecta: A teen Dungeons and Dragons group plays every Friday at the Wilkinson at 4 p.m. New players are welcome! Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to see what else is on over the next few weeks (off-season may be coming up, but the library will be open).
Saturday, March 25
1) One of Telluride’s most cherished (and hilarious) spring traditions, the Cardboard Sled Derby, takes place today at the Telluride Ski Resort beginning at 10:30 a.m. The race benefits local nonprofit One to One Mentoring. Learn more at onetoonetelluride.org.
2) Telluride Theatre hosts auditions for its Shakespeare in the Park production of ‘Hamlet’ this afternoon in the Palm Theatre from 3-6 p.m., and tomorrow (Sunday) from 2-5 p.m. Email sasha@telluridetheatre.org for an audition slot.
3) AA meetings take place seven days a week in the box canyon at Christ Church. You can also attend via Zoom. Saturday’s meeting times are at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (the latter is for women only). The Zoom code for both get-togethers is 825-3167-0042.
Sunday, March 26
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a family dance party in celebration of spring today at 2 p.m.
2) Peace and passion: A free Sedona-method workshop will be held today in the Telluride Room of the Wilkinson Public Library from 3-4:30 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to learn more.
3) Grammy-nominated violinist Tessa Lark is in concert tonight in the Palm Theatre at 6 p.m. Visit telluridepalm.com to learn more.
Monday, March 27
1) Game on: Youth Chess Club meets Monday at the Wilkinson Public Library at 3:30 p.m.
2) After School Ice Scream You Scream, a culinary class for kiddos in grades from K-2, is at the Ah Haa School today from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Visit ahhaa.org to register.
3) The Listening Club, a deep dive into a seminal album in the company of a knowledgeable guide, takes place monthly at the Telluride Music Company. Tonight’s edition is a discussion of Television’s ‘Marquee Moon,’ led by Chip Schilling, from 6-7 p.m. Register to attend at telluridelibrary.org/events.
Tuesday, March 28
1) Ladies (& Gentlemen) Who Brunch, a cheekily-titled culinary class led by Trang Pham, is in the Ah Haa School’s sleek-and-spacious kitchen today from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sign up (and see what else is cooking) at ahhaa.org.
2) The Wilkinson Public Library offers a parent support group this morning in collaboration with local nonprofit Bright Futures at 11:30 a.m. Learn more about it at telluridelibrary.org/events.
3) Join Sheep Mountain Alliance, the Telluride Mountain Club and the San Miguel Watershed Coalition for a new series, Water in the West, beginning tonight at the Wilkinson. The keynote speaker is Dr. Len Necefer, who will give a presentation entitled ‘Exploring the Colorado River, Drought, and Tribal Water Rights Through Outdoor Recreation’ from 6-8 p.m. There's more information about the series at telluridelibrary.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.