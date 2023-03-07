Wednesday, March 8
1) Pick up some goodies for a good cause at the Equal Pay Bake Sale Wednesday, hosted by the Progressive Women’s Caucus at Community Table (Colorado Ave. and Pine St.) from 12-4 p.m.
2) Prepare homemade chicken stock and several warming soups at a Locals’ Lunch with John Wotrobski Wednesday in the Ah Haa School’s kitchen. Class is in session from 12-1:30 p.m. Visit ahhaa.org to learn more.
3) Learn to incorporate science, technology, arts and math (STEAM) into activities with your kids at an interactive parenting workshop Wednesday hosted by Bright Futures and the Wilkinson Public Library. Dinner and free Spanish translation are available. The get-together is in the library from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
1) Award-winning Front Range musician Emelise Munoz is in the spotlight tonight at the Winter Songwriters Series at Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery. The show is at 7 p.m.
2) Mountainfilm for Locals, a free program of short films from the festival, screens at the Norwood Public Library this evening (take a look at the new Charlie Fowler exhibit while you’re there). Show time is 7 p.m.
3) Keller Williams is in concert at the Sheridan Opera House; the performance is at 9 p.m. Tickets are sheridanoperahouse.com.
Friday, March 10
1) Stop and shop: The Winter Market in Mountain Village is open today in Conference Center Plaza from 12-4:30 p.m.
2) Telluride Adaptive Sports Program’s annual fundraiser, Blue Party, is in the Telluride Conference Center at 7:30 p.m. tonight featuring music by Buffalo Commons. Visit tellurideadaptivesports.org/events to purchase tickets or make a donation.
3) Telluride Theatre’s production of ‘Men On Boats’ is in performance just three more evenings in the Palm Theatre’s Black Box at 7 p.m. Visit telluridetheatre.org to purchase tickets (or get on the wait list).
Saturday, March 11
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a bilingual edition of Storytime today at 4 p.m.
2) Heads up, climbers: ‘Reel Rock 17’ screens in the Montrose Pavilion tonight at 6:30 p.m.
3) ’80 for Brady’ plays nightly through next Thursday at the Nugget Theatre. Show time is 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
1) Daylight Savings Time begins today: set your analog devices forward one hour.
2) There’s live music this afternoon at Altezza, in the Peaks Lodge, from 4-7 p.m.
3) Up for a road trip? Ouray’s Wright Opera House will live stream the Academy Awards at an Oscar Party tonight at 6 p.m., and admission is free (drinks and apps will be available for purchase). Learn more and RSVP at thewrightoperahouse.org.
4) The final performance of Telluride Theatre’s production, ‘Men On Boats,’ is at 7 p.m. this evening in the Palm Theatre’s Black Box. If tickets remain, you’ll find them at telluridetheatre.org.
Monday, March 13
1) The Ah Haa School hosts Cooking with Julia, a course that recreates French Chef Julia Child’s iconic recipes, and Classic Coq au Vin is on the menu today for lunch. Register at ahhaa.org.
2) The Northern San Juans chapter of Great Old Broads for Wilderness holds its monthly meeting Monday in the Ridgway Public Library’s Meeting Room from 1-3 p.m.
3) Heads up, parents: The Telluride School District hosts a registration workshop for the 2023-24 school season in the Palm Theatre lobby tomorrow from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
1) Poet Art Goodtimes, co-founder of Telluride's Talking Gourds Poetry Club and a former poet laureate of San Miguel County, will be the special guest reader Tuesday in Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater. The reading starts at 7 p.m.
2) Dr. Dudley Gardner, an archaeologist from Western Wyoming Community College, will discuss the significance of the Eagle Rock Site at the monthly meeting of the Chipeta Chapter of the Colorado archaeological society tonight in Montrose. The public is always welcome to attend these get-togethers, and there’s never an admission charge. The meeting takes place in United Methodist Church (19 S. Park St.) at 7 p.m.
3) Mark your calendar: Bestselling author David Quammen reads from his new work, ‘Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus,’ Thursday in the Wilkinson Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Learn more at telluridelibrary.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.