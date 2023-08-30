Preparing students for ‘the world of work’

A new alternative-learning program at Telluride High School (THS), called The Miner School (TMS), focuses on opportunities for credit recovery, career exploration, and concurrent college enrollment. Led by former Telluride Intermediate School math teacher Dan Bergstrom Noel, students in TMS attend regular classes at THS while accessing career and technical education classes, internships, apprenticeships, online classes, and other specialized courses related to their areas of interest.
Twenty years ago, Noel served as the coordinator for the district’s Phoenix program for alternative learning, helping students who struggled to succeed with regular THS academic curricula. While the Phoenix program eventually dissolved, Noel says TMS isn’t replacing it.
“Students in the TMS aren’t necessarily struggling with being successful in the regular THS academic program,” Noel explained. “We have kids in the program who are in regular and special education, others who are taking AP classes, on the honor roll and interested in going to college, along with kids who are working on credit recovery classes.”
Noel says TMS students learn in a different way and want to explore various career pathways.
“It’s not about learning or behavioral issues,” he added. “The basis of the program is preparing kids for the world of work.”
TMS students identified areas of career interest and Noel developed strong partnerships across the community to support and develop those interests which he hopes will extend into the future for new TMS students.
“TMS students have a voice and input into where and how their internships unfold and develop,” he explained.
One TMS student will work with a local general contractor and with plumbers and electricians to help him decide whether he wants to attend college or pursue a career in the trades. Another student will take an online architectural drawing class, working with ground pounders and conducting site work with machinery.
“I also have a student who’s a brilliant writer with a great voice and interesting opinions who will do a journalism internship with KOTO Radio News Director Julia Caufield and with Telluride Magazine,” said Noel.
A TMS student interested in automotive repair and maintenance will work in the Town of Mountain Village’s vehicle repair and maintenance department. Another will intern with the local ski patrol focusing on trail safety, where she’ll shadow patrollers while earning ski patrol certifications.
Of 37 applicants, just 12 juniors and seniors were accepted to the TMS program.
THS principal Sara Kimble reports that the district has wanted to establish an alternative learning program for years but was sidetracked by COVID. Administrators met several times last year to discuss possibilities for a program that could support as many students as possible. Upon being hired to direct TMS, Noel spent the summer building a curriculum, incorporating all the ideas teachers and students had for the program.
“Dan is incredible at seeing a vision and then creating a program around that vision,” Kimble said. “He also has an amazing ability to connect with students and build relationships.”
There are three components to the TMS program: Regular core classes that TMS students take with their peers, a hands-on internship, and earning online certifications and supporting courses.
“Even though the internships will count as elective credits, TMS students won’t end up with more credits than students enrolled in regular core classes. Their work will just be counted for credits differently,” Noel noted.
For example, one TMS student interested in nursing will work an internship at the Telluride Regional Medical Center while also taking a nursing class for medical assistance certification which could potentially count as her health credit.
“I also have a student interested in informational technology who will intern with the Telluride School District’s IT department and will also take an online class to earn his A+ certification for troubleshooting and repairing IT hardware,” explained Noel.
With some of these online certifications and credits, TMS students may earn concurrent college level credits.
“Some of the students will have independent study times where I or another teacher will supervise their online certifications and core course work,” said Noel. “I’ll see students all together in-person during a weekly tutorial.”
During these first weeks of class, TMS students are learning what an internship is and what their role and responsibilities are in an internship, how to apply for jobs, and how to write a resume and cover letter.
“We’re also practicing interview skills because all their internships require an interview,” said Noel. “I’ll work with each student to establish a digital portfolio for record-keeping, skills acquisition, and to track the progress of their internships.”
Ultimately, Noel recognizes the need in Telluride for skilled workers who already have housing.
“The heart of the program is the partnerships between the school district and our community,” he concluded. “I’ve been amazed at how many people are willing and interested in supporting student internships to train kids for really important work.”
Noel encourages local organizations interested in supporting a TMS student internship to call him at 970-708-2116.
