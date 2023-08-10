Deed restriction updates: New covenants adopted, MV separates from SMRHA

Editor’s note: This is the second story of a two-part series on local property deed restrictions. The first story ran in yesterday’s edition of the Daily Planet.
The San Miguel Regional Housing Authority (SMRHA) is wrapping up its county-wide deed restriction (DR) compliance checks, having issued its final sets of notices to residents in the newly developed Pinion Park homes in Norwood last week. The Mountain Village Housing Authority (MVHA) and the Town of Telluride (TOT) will commence compliance checks this fall.
In early July the San Miguel County (SMC) Board of County Commissioners approved several changes to the DR Master Covenant Template including adjusting the minimum work requirement from 1,000 to 1,200 hours per year with an average of 40 hours per week for eight of 12 months to prevent someone working 80 hours a week and then leaving town for six months.
While county occupants of DR homes have always been required to earn over 50% of their income within the boundaries of the Telluride R-1 School District, SMRHA also clarified in the covenant how that’s a continuing requirement. Similar updates are anticipated to the Land Use Code (LUC).
For the most part, these tweaks will only impact future DR property purchasers unless an owner remains under the LUC.
SMRHA Manager Courtney McEleney fields concerns regarding compliance about twice a month through the SMRHA website and via phone calls.
“If a neighbor calls us and says, ‘We haven’t seen the lights on next door in six months,’ we can request compliance paperwork from that DR owner at any time,” she said.
SMRHA Special Counsel Lois Major’s job is to file notices of county DR violations, while the TOT legal staff pursues compliance violations within the town. MV requests voluntary compliance with a specific deadline before moving matters to legal. Once a DR property owner in SMC receives a notice of violation, they have a year to come into compliance.
“But you must communicate with us. If you stop talking to us, we’re going to escalate,” McEleney said.
Typically, once a notice of violation is issued, the DR property owner has two weeks to respond or ask for a hearing.
“Then the clock starts ticking on fines and on when they might have to sell their house,” Major said. “The county commissioners, who serve as the SMRHA, are usually accommodating, but as the real estate market has gotten tighter, I don’t think they’ll be as flexible as they have been.”
SMC, TOT and MV all have different deed restrictions. Major says that TOT is the most restrictive because DR homes are price-appreciation-capped, which also means they’re the most affordable.
“In town, the housing units have a price appreciation cap of 3% per year. There’s also a net asset limit that’s two times the value of your home,” she said. “These mechanisms help to keep the market for incoming lower AMI local buyers affordable.”
Major points to a problematic gap between deed-restricted housing and the free market.
“It’s a chasm that most people can’t cross. The upward mobility of people to get out of DR housing is tough,” she said. “People are selling DR houses in SMC for over a million dollars because there’s no income or asset cap so you can be worth five million dollars as long as you earn 50% or more of your income locally and your investments don’t make more than your work.”
For years TOT, SMC and MV had an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) to fund the SMRHA, contributing the same dollar amount to its operating expenses.
In May of 2021, MV launched its own Community Housing Initiative and terminated the IGA to administer deed-restricted compliance in-house. The MVHA has always administered compliance at Village Court Apartments, a housing property that it owns.
“The value in having our own ― now expanded ― housing authority is that we’re able to pursue meaningful grant and loan funding opportunities to support programs and policies in MV,” MV Assistant Town Manager Michelle Haynes said.
Currently, two-thirds of full-time occupied housing units in MV are deed-restricted, with 533 total deed-restricted housing units, the highest deed-restricted to free-market housing ratio in the region.
Of for-sale DR units, 25% are price-capped. The MVHA will conduct its inaugural, biannual, town-wide compliance this fall.
Future MV DRs in the pipeline include Village Court Apartments phase IV, the Meadowlark housing development which will have 29 price-capped, for-sale units, and a 37.6-acre property that’s been rezoned and annexed into the Town of Norwood for housing development.
“Telluride Ski and Golf is working on developing new modular housing in Two Rivers which will be a mix of rental and DR-owned,” McEleney said. “The TOT is still deciding if the new Canyonland/Tower House development near Clark’s Market will have DR units.”
In late fall or early winter, McEleney and her staff will begin compliance checks in the TOT, which sees more compliance infractions than SMC or MV because its DR is more restrictive. Most TOT DRs function “as amended,” meaning the property is subject to changes in the guidelines moving forward.
“People who are following the rules are really happy that there are compliance checks,” concluded Major. “Because it’s a pain, they want everybody to do it. The program only works if the housing authorities enforce the rules.”
For more information on DR housing and compliance, visit smrha.org or townofmountainvillage.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.